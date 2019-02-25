Vernon Wellness Fair supports your health journey … and it’s FREE!

Mark your calendars: Fair fills the Vernon Recreation Centre Saturday and Sunday.

Celebrating its 15th year, the Vernon Wellness Fair brings all things health and wellness to the Vernon Recreation Centre March 2 to 3.

With more than 100 exhibitors, you know you’ll find ideas and inspiration to soothe and satisfy both body and soul, says Shara Mendoza, whose father, Chris Madsen, founded the fair in 2004 with a vision for an event connecting the public with the myriad health and wellness services and products available.

“I think people are becoming more aware of their health and more interested in what’s out there to support their wellness needs,” says Mendoza.

It’s also about supporting Vernon residents in their individual health journeys.

“We want to encourage people to set goals for themselves and we want to help them achieve those goals.”

That can be especially true for those of us who tend to focus on everyone else before ourselves.

“When you take care of yourself, you’re in a better position to care for those around you,” Mendoza says.

The Vernon Wellness Fair showcases more than 100 products and services from across the health and wellness industry – from counselling and weight loss to supplements and spiritual healing. Recognizing the public’s interest in organic and ethically sourced products, you’ll also find an excellent selection of those products, in addition to services focusing on our mental health and so much more!

  • Free admission & Welcome Bags: Take advantage of free admission to the fair and pick up your welcome bag on your way in – the perfect way to stock up on information and samples!
  • Enter to win! Share the the Vernon Wellness Fair’s Facebook event page to be entered to win a $100 gift basket of hand-selected items from the fair. And be sure to stop by the fair’s packed prize table to enter to win individual prizes from show exhibitors.
  • Hear, hear! Visit the Connect Hearing booth fat the fair for a free hearing check.
  • Exhibitor space still available: Sign up today to be part of this always anticipated local event and share your wellness message with the Vernon Wellness Fair audience – more than 1,500 visitors each year! Visit bodyandsoulwellnessfair.com.

Visit at the Vernon Recreation Centre Saturday, March 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, March 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 

