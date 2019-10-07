Tickets are on sale now for the Vernon Women in Business Leadership Conference, coming up Friday, Oct. 25 at the Vernon Golf and Country Club.

Vernon’s Women in Business come together to Captivate

Get your tickets today for annual leadership conference, Oct. 25

How will you captivate your business audience?

More than 150 local women will find out at the Vernon Women in Business Leadership Conference, coming up Friday, Oct. 25, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Vernon Golf and Country Club.

“The conference brings women together for learning and we keep it new and fresh every year,” says conference chair Rachelle Moulton.

Three years ago, the conference looked at how we present ourselves to others, then two years ago participants explored what message they want to present to business colleagues and clients; this year the theme is “Captivate.”

“Now that you’ve figured out all the components of sharpening your business skills, how do you captivate your audience so that your prospective clientele picks you,” Moulton says.

Why attend the Women in Business Leadership Conference?

Hosted by emcee Faith Wood, a professional speaker and coach, you’ll be entertained, informed and inspired by a wide variety of speakers, including keynotes Mark Jennings-Bates, an outdoor adventure enthusiast and businessman, and social entrepreneur and athlete Crystal Flaman.

Recognizing that networking isn’t always easy, the day also offers excellent – and easy – networking opportunities during break-out sessions and social breaks, Moulton says.

Vendor tables offer added connections to a wide variety of community businesses and organizations – who will you connect with today?

Get your tickets today!

Tickets are available online – $129 members or $149 non-members for the full day – with tables of eight available for just $800! The full-day session includes lunch and refreshments, plus prize draws throughout the day.

“The more people, the more dynamic the day can be,” Moulton says.

“You’ll be missing out on a great day of learning and networking if you don’t pick up your ticket today,” she adds. “The speakers attending this year’s conference and those from previous events, have brought a vast network of knowledge that you can apply to your business. I look forward to having you in the room!”

Ready to learn more? Visit vwib.com and stay up-to-date with all the Vernon Women in Business happenings on Facebook.

 

