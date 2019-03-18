This year’s largest home – and largest Grand Prize package – it set in South Surrey. It’s a 6,100 square-foot home and it comes with a 2019 BMW X4 and $50,000 cash, adding up to a $2.8 million Grand Prize.

Win your dream home, help BC’s kids

BC Children’s Hospital Choices Lottery: Win 1 of 7 Grand Prize home packages – or $2.2 million cash

When you get your tickets for this year’s BC Children’s Hospital Choices Lottery, you can win in more ways than one.

Of course, there’s the obvious – this year’s biggest winner will choose one of eight Grand Prize packages, including a $2.2 million cash option. The largest Grand Prize is worth a whopping $2.8 million, and there are over $3.8 million in total prizes to win, including cars, vacations, gift cards, cash and more.

And if you order your tickets before midnight, March 28, your tickets will be entered into the Early Bird Draw for a chance to win a Vacations for Life package, a private jet to Maui and a 2019 Tesla package, or $250,000 cash.

But the real prize is the cause you’re supporting.

All proceeds raised by the Choices Lottery go toward research initiatives at BC Children’s Hospital. More than one million kids in British Columbia and the Yukon count on BC Children’s for care they often can’t get anywhere else. And every year, the hospital provides expert care to more than 86,000 kids, which results in over 234,000 patient visits.

“BC Children’s Hospital Foundation is very fortunate to have so many British Columbians supporting the hospital through the purchase of Choices Lottery tickets,” says Teri Nicholas, president and CEO of the Foundation. “We want to provide our children with the best possible health care, and to do this we need the resources to fund extensive research, innovative programs and cutting-edge equipment.

“Thank you to everyone who supports our lottery.”

Headlining this year’s Grand Prizes is an ‘Elgin Estates’ home in South Surrey, built by Red Tree Creative Homes and measuring in at over 6,000 square feet. There are also two other homes in South Surrey, and two homes in Kelowna – one downtown at the luxurious new One Water Street, another at Quail Ridge’s golf and resort community. The Vancouver Island home is a two-bedroom townhome at Capital Park, just steps from Victoria’s downtown Inner Harbour.

And there are two options for those wanting their very own home to own in Vancouver. One is downtown at English Bay in the Mirabel by Marcon. The second – at Main and 10th in Vancouver – comes with a townhome in Squamish, to form an ‘Income for Life’ Grand Prize.

“I am thrilled at this year’s Choices Lottery grand prize show home packages,” says Erin Cebula, Choices Lottery spokesperson. “The homes are fabulously designed, are located in beautiful locations, and have gorgeous finishings.”

To get your Choices Lottery tickets and to see all this year’s prizes and homes, go to bcchildren.com. Ticket sales run until April 11, 2019.

 

This home at Quail Ridge is one of two Okanagan Grand Prize homes in this year’s Choices Lottery – with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, close to golfing and mere minutes to all that Kelowna has to offer, it’s perfect for a growing family or empty nesters.

