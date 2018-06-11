Window shopping? Don’t buy the wrong glass

Energy-efficient windows make your home cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter, but not all windows are created equally.

Did you replace your windows in hopes that both your heating and cooling costs would go down and your home would be more comfortable all year round?

Is your home hotter in the summer than it was before you replaced your windows with what you thought were Energy Star high-efficiency windows?

Simply put, you were sold the wrong glass. Energy-efficient windows make your home cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter but it’s important to remember that not all windows are created equally. Selling someone the wrong glass for their home is as helpful as selling someone glasses that have the wrong prescription. They might look great but they won’t get the job done.

Centra Windows is a local manufacturer and installation company of custom, energy-efficient windows. They pride themselves on being window consultants that will make sure you get the best product for your specific home.

The Centra team suggests watching out for “Car 180/Clear” on your window quote. It’s a sneaky way for window manufacturers to trick Energy Star ratings and sell you glass that appears to be energy efficient, but it’s far from it.

Energy Star ratings only consider Insulation/U-Value (How well the glass stops heat from escaping from your home in the winter). In fact, Energy Star rewards a window for Solar Heat Gain (how well the glass blocks heat from the sun in the summer). Once summertime rolls around, Solar Heat Gain is significant. Making the wrong choice will turn your home into a sauna and increase your cooling costs.

Centra Windows Building Science Expert Anton Van Dyk breaks down the importance of purchasing the right glass for your windows.

“If you replace your windows with glass that has high Solar Heat Gain, the heat from the sun will travel through the glass and get trapped in your home. As a result, your home will be even hotter than it was before you replaced your windows. A reputable window company will work with you, display various options and help you make the right decision. You may end up selecting different glass for different rooms, depending if your home has southern exposure, shade, street noise or large windows, among other variables,” Van Dyk says. “Do your research, ask questions and make sure the glass you bring into your home serves its purpose throughout the year.”

A Centra customer from Kelowna was quick to illustrate the benefits of new windows.

“The windows are gorgeous, bright, and clean and have been keeping the summer heat and traffic noise down in our home. We are so impressed with the quality of the product and install. Our home is already cooler this summer.”

