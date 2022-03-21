While leaving a gift in your will makes it possible to leave a much larger gift, remember that you don’t have to be wealthy to create a charitable legacy – there is no gift too small to make an impact.

While leaving a gift in your will makes it possible to leave a much larger gift, remember that you don’t have to be wealthy to create a charitable legacy – there is no gift too small to make an impact.

Your Will is Powerful

Leaving a charitable gift in your Will can be as simple as adding a one-line direction.

Many of us have spent a lifetime contributing to a favourite cause or supporting a few favourite charities. By leaving a charitable gift in your will, you can make a larger contribution than you ever thought possible, without using any of the money you need during your lifetime, or significantly taking away from your loved ones.

“More of our donors are having open conversations with us about maximizing the giving potential of their wills. We’ve recently worked with a donor and their financial planner that is considering leaving a 5 per cent gift from their $600,000 estate. That small percentage would translate into a $30,000 donation. This is a far bigger impact than most of us would ever be able to make during our lifetime. Imagine what could be accomplished with a donation that size!” says Leanne Hammond, executive director of the Community Foundation North Okanagan.

There are many ways to create a positive local impact through a gift from your will. One is by donating to the annual community granting program where donors pool their funds to maximize the financial impact. This empowers responsive grant making to fund the immediate, emerging, and evolving needs of the North Okanagan region.

Many people leaving a gift in their will to the Community Foundation also seek to establish a fund, named to honour their legacy or pay tribute to a loved one. This fund will make reliable grants to a cause or to an essential service organization. Some donors may choose to give a larger gift from their will that targets a specific cause for a specified period of time. This is a suitable option for donors who want to make an immediate impact or a significant difference over a compressed timeline.

“A future gift can be included in a will by adding a simple one-line direction. The gift details are then documented at the Foundation and can be adjusted at any time without the effort and expense of revising the will,” explains Hammond. “When we receive an estate gift from a donor, it’s very humbling to know they’ve entrusted us to carry out their legacy.”

While leaving a gift in one’s will makes it possible to leave a much larger gift – remember that you don’t have to be wealthy to create a charitable legacy. You can leave as much or as little as you want – there is no gift too small to make an impact. It only takes a few minutes to leave a gift to charity, but it creates a legacy that lives on for future generations.

Make the most of your giving and contact Leanne Hammond today at leanne@cfno.org or call 250-542-8655.

CommunityEstate planningPhilanthropy

Most Read

Previous story
Please everyone in your family at this Vernon food market — and enjoy a break together

Just Posted

Lake Country Coun. Blair Ireland (middle) is calling out Minister of Housing David Eby’s comments that municipalities are roadblocking affordable housing. (Lake Country council photo)
B.C. government roadblocking affordable housing: Lake Country council

The Winfield Bakery caught fire close to an hour ago. It is not known what started the fire. (Tammy Thompson - Facebook)
30 people filming Winfield Bakery fire, only 1 call to 9-1-1

Former Vernon Vipers goalie Andrew Hammond (right) is interviewed by Morning Star sports editor after helping win the Vipers win the B.C. Hockey League Fred Page Cup title in 2009. Hammond was traded by the NHL’s Montreal Canadiens Monday – Trade Deadline Day – to the New Jersey Devils. (Morning Star - file photo)
Habs deal former Vernon Vipers goalie on Trade Deadline Day

The Lumby Stars won the five-team U18 Female Division of the 24th annual Richmond Ravens Ice Classic hockey tournament Sunday, March 20. The Stars defeated the Yukon Wild 6-1 in the final. It was the only goal scored on the Stars in five games. (Facebook photo)
Lumby U18 females Stars of Richmond tourney