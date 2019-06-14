Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Bremiella D. of Surrey

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Bremiella D. from Surrey Photo provided by Miss BC

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1 in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readersto learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Bremiella D. of Surrey:

The Miss BC program provides me with a platform to raise my advocacies of diversity, inclusion and mental health. I hope to be an example to a generation of changemakers by using this opportunity as fuel to encourage the youth to engage with their community.

At age 10, I immigrated from the Philippines to Canada, which opened many doors for me at the cost of my parents’ sacrifices. I’ve since held an ambition to help the underprivileged. I obtained a Bachelor of Social Work at UBC and currently work for the government as a Facilitator to individuals with diverse abilities.

I have a passion for compassion and have been involved with many charities over the years. I serve as a muse to Circulo Pampague​ñ​o, an organization that provides scholarships to disadvantaged students in the Philippines. I’m an Ambassador for the BC Centre of Ability, and have committed to helping raise funds for children with special needs. I’m also a volunteer at my local crisis line.

Robert Ingersoll said, “we rise by lifting others.” There is incredible power that comes with giving and to me, the best way to be of service to others is to humbly share what I have.

To vote for Bremiellia, click here

