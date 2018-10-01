Cherryville voters to cast trustee ballots in Lumby

No polling station will be available in Cherryville

Cherryville residents will have to make a 27-kilometre trek to cast their ballots for School District 22 trustees.

Lynn Jameson, chief election officer for the district, said that School District 22 is running elections jointly with the Village of Lumby and the Regional District of North Okanagan as well as the City of Vernon.

“For the Village of Lumby and areas D and E, advance voting and regular voting for the Village of Lumby, including trustees for Village of Lumby and Areas D and E will be held at the Village Office in Lumby,” Jameson said.

“Electoral Areas D and E both had their directors acclaimed so are not running an election jointly with RDNO out there.”

The two current trustees in the Lumby and Cherryville area, Mitzi Fortin and Doris Squair, are not seeking re-election. Gen Acton, Sheri Minard and Lori Mindnich are in the race for those two spots.

Meanwhile, Coldstream trustee Robert Lee was acclaimed so, Jameson said, the district will not be running a trustee election within the municipality this term.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pair vie for North Okanagan school trustee seat
Next story
Vulcano announces Vernon council candidacy

Just Posted

Kelowna rapper, Mr. Wisdom addresses the opioid crisis with his music

The musician says he has lost at least 25 of his friends to date

Car chase, crash lead to new charges for Vernon man

21-year-old man with outstanding warrants facing new charges

Dunstone brushes off Cotter in Vernon cashspiel

Prestige Hotels & Rersorts Curling Classic

Vernon doctors hockey event boosts mental health funds

Tourney raises $2,500 in memory of medical student Laura Taylor, who played in the popular event

Cherryville voters to cast trustee ballots in Lumby

No polling station will be available in Cherryville

Battle over sex education in B.C. sparks #SOGIis4Me campaign

Teachers, parents and pastors Tweet support for sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum

Ask for public inquiry into Elsner report: police watchdog to mayors

Report says Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps, Esquimalt Mayor Barb Desjardins rushed their investigation

Farmers to receive compensation as part of historic NAFTA revamp

There are no details yet on how much compensation Canada is willing to provide

Shuswap’s Shea Weber to captain Canadiens

Sicamous native will wear the ‘C’ for the 2018/19 campaign

Kelowna raises more than $20,000 for girls in Nepal

The annual 9 Wine and Pie charity golf tournament raised funds for Her International

B.C. faces emissions cap as LNG Canada looks set to go

Greens oppose natural gas exports due to greenhouse gases

Gardener’s Diary: What to do with canna lilies and dahlias

Some of the plants that did so well this summer need to come in for winter.

Petition to stop Site C dam falls short

Petition gathered only 737 signatures from across the whole province

Vernon Christian School raises funds for Terry Fox Foundation

The school’s Terry Fox Run was Sept. 28

Most Read