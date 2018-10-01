Cherryville voters to cast trustee ballots in Lumby

No polling station will be available in Cherryville

Cherryville residents will have to make a 27-kilometre trek to cast their ballots for School District 22 trustees.

Lynn Jameson, chief election officer for the district, said that School District 22 is running elections jointly with the Village of Lumby and the Regional District of North Okanagan as well as the City of Vernon.

“For the Village of Lumby and areas D and E, advance voting and regular voting for the Village of Lumby, including trustees for Village of Lumby and Areas D and E will be held at the Village Office in Lumby,” Jameson said.

“Electoral Areas D and E both had their directors acclaimed so are not running an election jointly with RDNO out there.”

The two current trustees in the Lumby and Cherryville area, Mitzi Fortin and Doris Squair, are not seeking re-election. Gen Acton, Sheri Minard and Lori Mindnich are in the race for those two spots.

Meanwhile, Coldstream trustee Robert Lee was acclaimed so, Jameson said, the district will not be running a trustee election within the municipality this term.

