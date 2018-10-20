Mayor-elect Victor Cumming celebrates after learning of his win. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Cumming wins Vernon mayor’s chair

‘I felt pretty good about the campaign right from the beginning.’

Victor Cumming has been elected the Mayor of Vernon.

Cumming finished in first with 4,928 votes. Darrin Taylor took 3,608, while Erik Olesen received 990 and Art Gourley received 229.

“I felt pretty good about the campaign right from the beginning, I thought we ran a solid and consistent campaign right from the beginning,” said Cumming, joined at his celebration party at the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives Saturday night by his wife, Mary-Ann, their four kids, Scott, Jason, Lindsey and Kate, five grandchildren and his older sister, Pat Pearce.

“I’m really pleased that the citizens of Vernon have voted me in as mayor, very pleased with that. I’m looking forward to getting to work right away. I’ll get a day’s rest, as you can hear my voice is cracking from all of the campaigning, then I’m ready and (outgoing Mayor Mund) Akbal and I will sit down with the CAO at the end of the week.”

Four years ago, Cumming finished second to Mund by less than 700 votes, and more than doubled the third-place finisher, former councillor Mary-Jo O’Keefe.

He may have finished in second place, but when Taylor entered his private party at Ratio Coffee and Pastry after the results had come in, supporters greeted him with uproarious applause and handshakes.

“Obviously I’m disappointed. I’m really disappointed for my team. They worked incredibly hard, my family worked incredibly hard, but we’re proud of the campaign we ran. We ran a campaign on issues and ideas and about a new way of doing things. The people of Vernon have spoken to vote for the status quo. I wish Victor well,” Taylor said.

“I want to thank all of the volunteers, the people that worked really hard. I’m proud of them. We fought a good, clean campaign.”

Prior to Taylor’s arrival, the private party saw about two dozen supporters in attendance who chatted with one another to await the results. As preliminary numbers began to come in, Taylor’s party was initially hopeful that he would catch up to Cumming in the polls.

Taylor was at home with his family to hear the results.

Erik Olesen was unavailable for comment.

Last-place finisher Art Gourley was happy for Cumming, but less kind to council in general.

“Actually the results are OK. I guess I have to give Mr. Cummings credit because he’s got a little more education than I have and I guess that counts,” Gourley said at city hall after the count was made public. “I kind of think that the people are making a mistake because I’ve been here for 13 years and seen a couple mayors go through the system and nothing has ever happened here. I just don’t agree with what’s going on in this city and if they had elected me as mayor, this stuff wouldn’t have happened because I’m a little tougher than these whimps — that’s what I call them and what I think they are.”

The six council positions were filled by Brian Quiring (4,120), Scott Anderson (4,108), Dalvir Nahal (3,891), Kari Gares (3,878), Mund (3,626) and Kelly Fehr (3,512). Gares and Fehr topped the 16 challengers while the four incumbents were voted in for another term.

Gares finished seventh in the 2014 vote.

Gourley ran for a seat on city council in 2014. He received 768 votes.

In 2014, 9,644 people cast votes, resulting in a 30 per cent voter turnout, the same as Armstrong.

Enderby had the highest voter turnout in the North Okanagan four years ago at 39 per cent.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Mayor-elect Victor Cumming with wife Mary-Ann. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Previous story
Armstrong council results in, McGregor loses seat

Just Posted

Civic Arena demolition hits high gear

The front of the addition came down in pieces at the deft controls of the excavator operator.

Funding for a New Vernon Search and Rescue Facility Approved by Community and RDNO

The RDNO Board of Directors adopted a service establishment bylaw and a loan authorization bylaw for up to $3.5 million for new facility.

Lumby fire truck restoration project honours first responders

The goal is to restore the 1946 firetruck in time for the annual Santa Claus Parade in December.

Vernon meeting discusses recent childcare investments

As of Sept. 5 the B.C. government is investing $136 million to support quality child care and ECEs.

Science teachers converge on Kelowna for conference

Exposing new instructional classroom tools for science teachers

Tommy Chong says cannabis legalization makes him proud to be a Canadian

Legendary marijuana advocate and comedian celebrates cultural milestone at Kelowna event

MLA to become Nanaimo’s next mayor, could weaken NDP’s grasp on power

Leonard Krog’s win will trigger a byelection when he gives up his provincial seat

Horvat nets OT winner as Canucks beat Bruins 2-1

Young Vancouver star had spirited scrap earlier in contest

Vernon Vipers bounce Bulldogs 5-1

In B.C. Hockey League action at Kal Tire Place

Team Canada gold medal winners for first time in world curling championship

Team Canada earned gold in Kelowna at the 2018 Winn Rentals World Mixed Curling Championship

B.C. passenger caught smoking weed in a car issued $230 fine

Saanich police did a field sobriety test on the driver and deemed it safe for him to drive

Payette invites critics to ‘come and spend a few days’ with her

Governor General Julie Payette made her first official to B.C. back in March

More pot stores expected in B.C. in coming ‘weeks and months’: attorney general

Attorney General David Eby and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth visited the new BC Cannabis Store in the province’s Interior

Telus launches charitable foundation to help vulnerable youth

The Telus Friendly Future Foundation complements other social initiatives by the company, including Mobility for Good

Most Read