Fraser wins Spallumcheen mayor’s race

There’s a new mayor in Spallumcheen.

Christine Fraser defeats incumbent Janice Brown.

Fraser said: “It feels great, it’s amazing. I want to thank everybody who came out to vote. ImI’moing to do the best job I possibly can for the community.”

“I want to thank Janice Brown for 20 years of service of working for and spoorting the township. I look forward to working with the new and old councillors.”

MAYOR

Christine A Fraser 679 68.3%

Janice E Brown 307 30.9%

COUNCILLOR

Todd York 777

Christine LeMaire 775

Gerry Popoff 750

Joe Van Tienhoven 732

Andrew Casson 707

John Bakker 687

Carolyn Farris 356

More to come.