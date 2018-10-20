Fraser wins Spallumcheen mayor’s race

There’s a new mayor in Spallumcheen.
Christine Fraser defeats incumbent Janice Brown.
Fraser said: “It feels great, it’s amazing. I want to thank everybody who came out to vote. ImI’moing to do the best job I possibly can for the community.”
“I want to thank Janice Brown for 20 years of service of working for and spoorting the township. I look forward to working with the new and old councillors.”
MAYOR
Christine A Fraser 679 68.3%
Janice E Brown 307 30.9%
COUNCILLOR
Todd York 777
Christine LeMaire 775
Gerry Popoff 750
Joe Van Tienhoven 732
Andrew Casson 707
John Bakker 687
Carolyn Farris 356
More to come.