Gallery hosts Vernon cultural centre referendum results party

Vernon Public Art Gallery executive director Dauna Kennedy shows off the gallery’s backroom, which she said illustrates the need for a cultural centre. North Okanagan residents will vote on the cultural centre referendum in tandem with municipal elections Oct. 20. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

The Vernon Public Art Gallery is getting ready to celebrate.

The Greater Vernon Cultural Centre referendum project has been in the works for a long time and the Gallery is thankful for the community support it has received.

“The momentum and support we are receiving for a ‘yes vote’ for a new Greater Vernon Cultural Centre has been amazing. We are receiving overwhelming support from all sectors of the community,” said Dauna Kennedy, VPAG executive director. “There have been some incredible ambassadors helping and working to share our message and educate the public on the benefits of this important project – some we asked for assistance, but others, they came by the Gallery, picked up some posters and signs and are campaigning on their own behalf. It’s been wonderful.”

Roger Lamoureaux, interim executive director of the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives, agreed.

“We are very proud and fortunate to have had such great people working together towards the vision of a cultural facility for Greater Vernon,” he said.

Hosted by the Greater Vernon Culture Centre Champions, supporters are invited to attend the Referendum Party Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m., as a “thank you for working hard as cultural ambassadors in our community, in anticipation of a successful result in the upcoming cultural referendum.”

This event is open to members, volunteers, supporters, and friends in the arts and culture community. Guests will enjoy appetizers, beer and wine with fellow supporters.

RSVP is required at admin@vernonpublicartgallery.com by 5 p.m. Oct. 17.

