LIVE BLOG: Cumming wins

Vernon Mayor Elect Victor Cumming and his wife Mary-Ann after learning of his win. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

9:22 p.m.

Video from Darrin Taylor’s headquarters at Ratio after the loss:

9:12 p.m.

Video from Victor Cumming’s victory party:

9:10 p.m.

Cumming: Loud cheers erupted at the museum when results were announced.

9:08 p.m.

Taylor: “I’m proud of the way we did it. We talked about issues. We talked about important things… But the city has spoken.”

9:05 p.m.

Darrin Taylor on finishing second in the mayor’s race: “I’m proud of the way we did it. We talked about issues. We talked about important things… But the city has spoken,” Taylor said. “I’m really disappointed for my team. They worked incredibly hard. We ran a campaign about issues and ideas and a new way of doing things. It’s a vote for the status quo and I wish Victor well.”

8:46 p.m.

Vernon Council results:

Brian Quiring: 4,120

Scott Anderson: 4,108

Dalvir Nahal: 3,891

Keri Gares: 3,878

Akbal Mund: 3,426

Kelly Fehr: 3,512

8:41 p.m.

Updated count for mayor, final preliminary numbers after all polls reporting:

Victor Cumming: 4,928

Darrin Taylor: 3,608

Erik Olesen: 990

Art Gourley: 229

8:39 p.m.

Updated count:

Victor Cumming: 3,697

Darrin Taylor: 2,642

Erik Olesen: 753

Art Gourley: 186

8:26 p.m.

Ratio is quiet as Darrin Taylor supporters tune into live result feeds. The crowd is hopeful that Taylor will catch up to Cumming in the polls

8:20 p.m.

First counts:

Victor Cumming: 1,749

Darren Taylor: 1,422

Erik Olesen: 443

Art Gourley: 132

8:16 p.m.

Close to 30 supporters with Victor Cumming. Family support includes wife Mary-Ann, sons Scott and Jason and daughters Lindsey and Kate, five grandkids and sister Pat Pearce

8:12 p.m.

A small crowd of about a dozen Darrin Taylor supporters await poll results as they sip on coffees and beers at Ratio Coffee House. Taylor, a Vernon mayoral candidate, is at home with his family to watch the results come in. He will visit his private supporters party following the results.

8 p.m. – Polls now closed

As we await election results in Vernon Morning Star, mayoralty hopefuls are with their supporters.

Vernon Mayor Elect Victor Cumming and his wife Mary-Ann after learning of his win. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Darrin Taylor supporters sip coffee at Ratio. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Victor Cumming and his supporters watch returns at the Vernon Museum and Archives. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Most Read