Vernon dentist looking to give back a second time

Shawn Lee served on Vernon council from 2011-14; wants to do it again

Good government can promote prosperity, ensure safety and provide opportunity according local dentist, Shawn Lee who has thrown his hat into the ring for Vernon city council.

“City governance is a balancing act between priorities and limited resources,” said Lee, a one-term councillor in Vernon from 2011-14 who was not re-elected. “I learned a lot from working with former councillors such as Patrick Nicol and Bob Spiers. One was a people person, and one was a numbers man.”

Lee’s priorities would include restoring a sense of safety and security, examining budgets to determine the sustainability of tax increases, doing what can be done to increase the supply of attainable housing and promoting the timely completion of infrastructure renewal with the least disruption to businesses and our citizens.

“Having been a business person and professional in the city for over 30 years, as well as raising our family here, involved in both the arts and sports, I would like to give back to the community that has given our family so much, and I feel I have much to contribute,” said Lee.

Part of that contribution includes a keen understanding of city governance.

“With previous experience at city hall, I’m familiar with the parameters of city council, agreements with our regional partners and the constraints of provincial legislation. Because of this, I can hit the ground running,” said Lee.

“I can promise that, as a Vernon city councillor, I will study the issues, ask questions, debate openly and vote with my conscience.”

Lee has acted as president of the Arts Council of the North Okanagan, has sponsored a local women’s soccer team, been an active leader in his church and a local representative and member of the Quality Assurance and Educational committees of the College of Dental Surgeons of BC.

He sat on the steering committee for the completion of the new Okanagan Regional Library and promoted the completion of the regional sports fields.

For further information: drshawnleedental@blogspot.com.



