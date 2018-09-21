Mark Olsen

Vernon school trustee hopeful brings experience to table

Mark Olsen has been a Vernon School District employee for more than 30 years

After more than 30 years as a school district employee, Mark Olsen wants to pursue another avenue in public service.

Olsen is seeking a seat on the Vernon School District’s board of trustees in the Oct. 20 municipal election.

“I feel my experience in the public education system would be a valuable asset to the school board, allowing me to help coordinate a better learning environment for our students,” said Olsen.

Olsen has served on many district committees, including student nutrition, health and safety, and administrative hiring committees to name a few. He has provided input for the yearly district budget preparations as president of CUPE and on behalf of the district support staff.

Olsen also served on the city’s transportation demand committee; was formerly a director for the North Okanagan Shuswap United Way; vice-chair of the provincial K-12 president’s council; and spearheaded the local nutrition program called “Apple-A-Day” to provide nutritious snacks for students.

“My working experience with administrators, parents and PAC groups, teachers, and support staff has given me an extensive understanding of the issues, challenges and frustrations of students, parents and employees,” said Olsen.

“I believe by working together, through open communication and transparency, we will be able to provide the best level of service to our children we are able. It is all about the children and if we all pull in the same direction we will be successful in ensuring all of our students reach their maximum potential.”


