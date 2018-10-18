Vernon votes

Who’s running for mayor and council in City of Vernon, referendum question, where to vote

Art Gourley

Voting day is nigh.

North Okanagan voters join counterparts around the province Saturday in electing their municipal government and school board representatives.

Voting runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at stations in each municipality. Greater Vernon voters (City of Vernon, District of Coldstream, Regional District of North Okanagan Electoral Areas B and C) will also be voting on a borrowing referendum in regards to a proposed new cultural facility to be located in downtown Vernon. The building would be the future home of the Vernon Public Art Gallery and Greater Vernon Museum, to be located on the old Coldstream Hotel site on 29th Street downtown.

Here’s a look at who is running for mayor and council in the City of Vernon; (I) = incumbent:

MAYOR (4); Elect 1:

Victor Cumming; Art Gourley; Erik Olesen; Darrin Taylor.

COUNCIL (20); Elect 6; Vote up to as many as six;

Scott Anderson (I); David Deshane; Teresa Durning; Kelly Fehr; Jasmine Finlay; Sherrilee Franks; Kari Gares; Don Jefcoat; Lily Kerr; Rick Lavin; Shawn Lee; Gordon Leighton; Kevin Lepp; Jamie Morrow; Akbal Mund (I); Dalvir Nahal (I); Brian Quiring (I); Dawn Tucker; Terry Vulcano; Sam Zaharia.

REFERENDUM QUESTION, CITY OF VERNON (Yes or No):

Are you in favour of the Regional District of North Okanagan adopting the following bylaws:

– Greater Vernon Cultural Service Establishment Bylaw No. 2785, 2018 and;

– Greater Vernon Multi-Purpose Cultural Facility Loan Authorization Bylaw No. 2786, 2018

which authorizes the Regional District of North Okanagan to establish a cultural service and borrow an amount not to exceed $25 million for the purpose of financing a portion of the monies required for the acquisition of lands and construction of a new Multi-Purpose Cultural Facility for the Greater Vernon Cultural Service?

VOTER STATIONS, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ellison Elementary School; Vernon Secondary School; Vernon Recreation Centre.

 

