VIDEO: Q&As with your Vernon mayoralty candidates

Listen and watch the candidates talk about the issues important to them.

Victor Cumming

Close to winning four years ago, Victor Cumming hopes to land the mayor’s job in Vernon this time around.

Cumming, 63, an economist and volunteer, finished second to Akbal Mund by only 625 votes in the 2014 municipal election. He has announced he is again throwing his hat into the ring for the Oct. 20 vote.

“It’s my passion for working on integrated community development, that’s my profession, that’s my practice and I want to focus on my own region and community,” said Cumming on his decision to seek election.

“Many others strongly encouraged me to run again, based on what they see as my demonstrated skill set. It’s about doing locally what I’ve done regionally, provincially and across Canada.”

Born in Golden and raised in Naramata, Cumming holds a bachelor of arts degree in economics and geography, and a master of arts in rural planning and development. He has taught economic development for Simon Fraser University in Burnaby.

Art Gourley

He’s touched up Vernon with brushes and rollers.

Now, painter Art Gourley wants to work with a bigger canvas.

Gourley, 75, has declared himself a mayoral candidate in the upcoming Oct. 20 municipal election.

He has painted more than 120 premises in Vernon, the last being a downtown business in July, and has also done lots of curb painting.

“I have tried to make Vernon look good,” he said. “As mayor, I’ll try to make Vernon great. I’m 75 and still got what it takes.”

Gourley, who ran unsuccessfully for a seat on council four years ago, became a painter after working as a sawmill truck driver and school bus driver. The latter pair coming after a car accident in May 1960 knocked him out for three weeks, resulted in gangrene in a leg and the inability to graduate high school.

After getting his Class 2 driver’s licence, Gourley decided he ought to learn a trade and became a painter. He joined Local 38 of the Painters’ Union. In the 1980s, Gourley opened his own painting business.

Erik Olesen

The decision to run for Mayor of Vernon, at age 26, didn’t come without Erik Olesen looking at all aspects of what that means to lead a city.

Olesen, who operates two 24-hour convenience stores in Vernon, will park his name on the ballot for mayor, saying no matter who he has talked to in the city, the idea of a younger candidate entering the race has piqued interest in the community.

“I have also been encouraged and supported by many already in the community to run for mayor based on the drive, passion and leadership ability I can bring forward,” said Olesen. “My career in management for the last 10 years, and now as an operator of two convenience stores, puts myself daily dealing with multiple issues that residents are talking about.”

Olesen said there are three issues everyone is talking about: the homeless/drug addiction situation and affordable housing. These three issues, said Olesen, can only be tackled by putting one’s self into the current situation which he has done.

Darrin Taylor

Running on a platform of positive change, Darrin Taylor has assembled a strong team of supporters from all walks of life, including women, seniors, and community leaders. With their input, he has identified issues ranging from attainable housing to public safety and has developed strategies to address them.

“The new challenges that face us as a city require someone able to have open, honest conversations and make decisions that are sometimes difficult,” said Taylor. “We simply haven’t had that kind of leadership over the past few years. People who are familiar with the nature of the work I do have asked me to bring that skill set forward as mayor.”

Taylor is a certified addictions specialist and currently owns Axis Intervention Services, a leader in addiction and occupation health services in Western Canada. His work as an interventionist requires him to face problems head-on and produce remedies that work. His practice involves bringing together parties in conflict, having difficult conversations, and finding solutions that benefit everyone.