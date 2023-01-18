Signage marks the Statistics Canada offices in Ottawa on July 21, 2010. A new report from Statistics Canada says that visible minorities are more likely than their non-racialized and non-Indigenous counterparts to earn a bachelor’s degree or postgraduate diploma but less likely to find jobs that offer the same pay and benefits. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Signage marks the Statistics Canada offices in Ottawa on July 21, 2010. A new report from Statistics Canada says that visible minorities are more likely than their non-racialized and non-Indigenous counterparts to earn a bachelor’s degree or postgraduate diploma but less likely to find jobs that offer the same pay and benefits. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Statistics Canada finds people of colour generally more educated but paid less

Many racialized populations had levels of education well above the national average

Statistics Canada reports that visible minorities are generally more likely than their white counterparts to earn a university degree but less likely to find a job that pays as well.

The findings published today based on data from the 2021 and 2016 censuses show that two years after graduating, visible minorities reported lower employment earnings and lower rates of unionization and pension plan coverage.

Employment income averaged $45,700 annually among racialized women with university degrees compared with $47,800 for non-racialized and non-Indigenous women; racialized men earned $51,600 compared with $54,100 for non-racialized and non-Indigenous men.

In general, the federal agency says that many racialized populations, including Koreans, Chinese, South Asians, West Asians, Japanese, Arabs and Filipinos, had levels of education well above the national average.

Considerable variations were also observed in education levels within the Latino and Black communities, since people who immigrated in 2001 or later were more likely than Canadians in general to have a bachelor’s degree or postgraduate diploma.

Immigrants who arrived in the country before 2001 were less likely to possess university diplomas.

CensusEducationracism

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New alcohol guidance focuses on continuum of risk, suggests warning labels
Next story
NDP leader says Liberal government is waging war against the working class

Just Posted

A boil water notice was issued for Spallumcheen's Larkin water area Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (File image)
UPDATE: Whitevale boil water advisory rescinded

Firefighter Sean Wright with a cat rescued from a Spallumcheen house fire Jan. 17. (Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department photo)
Cat rescued from North Okanagan house fire

Vernon chiropractor Murray Stephen Kievit is facing two charges of sexual assault from incidents alleged to have occurred in December 2021 in Vernon. (whitehousewellness.ca photo)
Vernon chiropractor charged with 2 counts of sexual assault

Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest helped Team Canada’s wheelchair curling team win bronze at the Beijing Paralympics in 2022. (Angela Burger Photo)
UPDATE: Best of B.C. includes North Okanagan athletes