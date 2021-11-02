$100K of liquor seized from questionable vehicle in Revelstoke

Liquor, Canadian currency, and small quantities of drugs were found- both occupants arrested

A portion of the high-quality hard liquor seized from a vehicle parked in an overnight parking area reserved for commercial vehicles near Revelstoke on Oct. 27. (BCRCMP)

Members of the BC Highway Patrol’s Traffic Safety Unit found a suspicious vehicle parked in an overnight parking area near Revelstoke, and uncovered a large quantity of liquor, cash and drugs inside, on the night of Oct. 27.

A man and woman from Calgary, Alta. were questioned in relation to the vehicle and its contents, and were subsequently arrested and provided legal counsel.

Officers found $100,000 of expensive liquor purchased in Alta., $11,000 in Canadian currency, and small quantities of suspected cocaine and Fentanyl concealed under a blanket in the Toyota minivan.

Both individuals were found to be the subjects of prior criminal activity in the Lower Mainland, and police believe this is not the first time they had transported a similar quantity of liquor into B.C.

Investigators believe the pair looked to avoid B.C.’s liquor tax and re-sell the liquor to illegal casinos or private purchasers in the area.

Both individuals were released pending further investigation.

