13 more cases of COVID-19 tied to Big White Mountain cluster

This brings the total case count to 175, of which 32 cases are active

Authorities have confirmed 13 more cases of COVID-19 at Big White Mountain, bringing the total cluster case count to 175.

Of these known cases, 110 reside on the mountain, and 32 cases are active and in isolation. In total, 143 have recovered.

Interior Health (IH) reminded those living on the mountain to avoid social gatherings.

As previously stated, IH said the risk remains low for families visiting the mountain, who follow public health guidance.

“It is safe to go to Big White when you stick to your immediate household bubble and avoid socializing and gathering,” stated IH.

The health authority is expected to provide another update on Tuesday, Jan. 19. In the meantime, they will continue testing throughout the community.

IH gave the following advice regarding COVID-19 precautions:

Keep to your household bubbles and avoid social gatherings.

Stay home when you are sick and get tested if you have any symptoms consistent with COVID‑19.

Practise physical distancing and use a mask if you cannot.

Wash your hands often.

