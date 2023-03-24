(Dave Ogilvie/Submitted)

(Dave Ogilvie/Submitted)

2 in custody after South Okanagan vehicle thefts lead to West Kelowna arrests

White truck ended up on embankment

Two people are in custody after a stolen vehicle was followed by police from South Okanagan to Central Okanagan.

A pair of vehicles along with some property were stolen from the Penticton area on the morning of March 24, with one of the two recovered shortly after nearby.

A white pickup truck was then followed by RCMP, using covert tactics to follow the truck safely into West Kelowna’s Glenrosa neighbourhood.

The suspects were taken into custody after going off-road down an embankment at Glenrosa and McIver roads around 10:30a.m.

(Dave Ogilvie/Submitted)

(Dave Ogilvie/Submitted)

They were uninjured.

“This was a dynamic and fluid event but with the organized cooperation from multiple South Okanagan RCMP detachments the suspects were taken into custody without injury to the public, police officers or the two individuals,“ said Cst. Della-Paolera.

The suspects are being held in custody awaiting their court date, and police say there will be no further comments at this time.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

auto accidentcar crashCity of West KelownaVehicles

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Health Minister Dix acknowledges death of former MP in visit to Kelowna
Next story
Rain helps end Vernon dust advisory

Just Posted

Power is out for customers between Winfield and Oyama. (Photo/BC Hydro)
Crash cuts power to 1,730 BC Hydro customers in Lake Country

Thompson-Okanagan athletes make their way to the floor at Kal Tire Place during the opening ceremonies of the B.C. Winter Games Thursday night, March 23, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Let the games begin: B.C. Winter Games in Greater Vernon officially underway

Vernon’s Barrita Durward (second froml left) hosts her 14th annual Valentines For Mexico gala Friday, March 24. The event at the Prestige Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre is a sellout, and will raise funds for Durward’s ongoing orphanage prevention project in Mexico, as well as for her immediate family member Candria Krykwo (right), who is battling Stage 4 ovarian cancer. (Conritubed photos)
Vernon fundraiser a night for four

A week-long dust advisory for Vernon has been declared over as of March 24. (Morning Star - file photo)
Rain helps end Vernon dust advisory