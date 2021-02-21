Two men were loaded into two separate ambulances after a reported stabbing on Seratoga Road Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (Michael Rodriguez Kelowna Capital News)

2 injured after reported stabbing in Kelowna

A sizable police presence took over Seratoga Road on Sunday afternoon

A reported stabbing prompted a large police response in Kelowna’s Ellison neighbourhood on Sunday, Feb. 21.

The RCMP presence took over Seratoga Road around 2:30 p.m., with several police cruisers as well as fire crews and paramedics attending the scene. Fire crews on scene said reports of a stabbing inside a home on the road prompted the sizable response.

A neighbour reported one man was resisting arrest, and he was taken to an ambulance with severe “road rash” caused as police apprehended him.

Two injured and taken away in an ambulance and police tape surrounds a home on Seratoga Road in Kelowna Sunday afternoon. (Michael Rodriguez Kelowna Capital News)

Two ambulances left with the reported suspect and victim. A home was later cordoned off with police tape.

Five police cruisers remain on scene as Mounties continue their investigation into the incident.

The Capital News has requested further information from the Kelowna RCMP.

More to come.

