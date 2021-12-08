2 vehicle incidents slowing traffic on Highway 97 west of Falkland

Two separate vehicle incidents took place on Highway 97 west of Falkland around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (DriveBC photo)

Update: 5:22 p.m.

The highway between Pinaus Lake Road and Westwold Station Road has been cleared, DriveBC reported at 5:15 p.m. Drivers are advised to expect delays.

Original:

DriveBC is reporting two separate vehicle incidents on Highway 97 west of Falkland Wednesday afternoon.

The first incident is located between Pinaus Lake Road and Westwold Station Road, 14 to 15 kilometres west of Falkland. Emergency vehicles are on scene and an assessment is in progress. Traffic is affected in both directions and drivers are advised to watch for traffic control. DriveBC first reported the incident at 4:45 p.m. Dec. 8.

The second incident took place at 4:48 p.m. between Paxton Valley Road and Monte Lake Road, 18 km east of Monte Creek. An assessment is in progress. DriveBC’s next update will come at 5:45 p.m.

Brendan Shykora

