2 vehicles collide at Kelowna intersection

Police, fire, ambulance and tow trucks are on scene at Glenmore Road and Kane Road

A two-vehicle crash has slowed traffic at Glenmore Road and Kane Road in Kelowna Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (Jordy Cunningham - Capital News)

A two-vehicle crash has slowed traffic in Kelowna Saturday afternoon.

The crash took place shortly before 4:30 p.m. at Glenmore Road and Kane Road. One vehicle ended up on the sidewalk over a patch of grass while the other vehicle is blocking the right lane on Glenmore at the intersection.

The fire department, police and ambulance are all at the scene. Tow trucks have also arrived.

It is unknown if the crash resulted in any injuries.

READ MORE: Devastation in Turkey, Syria echoes past earthquakes and offers B.C. lessons

READ MORE: Bed Bath & Beyond Canada to close 54 stores, granted creditor protection

Brendan Shykora

car crashDrivingKelownamotor vehicle crash