The City of Vernon was awarded $7 million in grants from the province and the Union of BC Municipalities to open two new child care facilities. (Photo Submitted)

The City of Vernon was awarded $7 million in grants from the province and the Union of BC Municipalities to open two new child care facilities. (Photo Submitted)

206 child care spots set to open in Vernon in 2022

$7M in grant funding from province, UBCM allows Boys and Girls Club to expand, open two new facilities

Vernon families will soon have access to more than 200 daycare spaces after the city was awarded $7 million in grant funding from the province and Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM).

“We are thrilled about this news, knowing what a positive impact more child care spaces will make on our community as a whole,” Mayor Victor Cumming said.

“By providing and improving local childcare options, we will be able to offer more parents much needed support to participate in the workforce, advance their careers, operate businesses, provide professional services or attend school or training.”

Okanagan Boys and Girls Club, in partnership with the City of Vernon, will operate the two new licensed facilities which are slated to open fall 2022.

“We have a long history in Vernon of offering programs to children of all ages out of our Vernon Club and we couldn’t be happier about the chance to expand and upgrade our current programming in order to increase spaces at our Club,” director of operations Jeremy Welder said.

One facility will be built on the vacant lot on Cummins Road near the Lakers Clubhouse. This will have the capacity for 36 children under 36 months and 50 children between 30 months and school age.

The second facility, to be developed on Vernon Recreation Complex grounds, will provide 96 spots for children between 30 months and school age and another 24 spots for children under 36 months — thanks to the $1-million grant from the UBCM Community Child Care Space Creation program.

The Ministry of Children and Family Development’s ChildCare BC New Spaces Fund provided $6 million.

“We are grateful for the investment the province and UBCM are making in our community,” Recreation Programs manager Shayne Wright said.

“With this funding, we can now take a major step forward in the Greater Vernon Child Care Space Action Plan, where our vision is to increase child-care availability for all children aged 0-12 in the next five years.”

The ministry’s grant will also fund 84 new spaces, including 24 infant/toddler spaces, 25 spaces for children aged three years to kindergarten, 10 preschool spaces and 25 spaces for school-aged children, to the Maven Lane Early Childhood Learning Centre across from Coldstream Elementary.

These spaces are expected to open by December 2022 and are in addition to the 32 spaces announced in July 2020.

“The child care spaces in the new Coldstream facility will provide much-needed support to families in our community as they return to work and school,” Coldstream Mayor Jim Garlick said.

In total, the provincial funding will open 266 child care spaces in the Vernon-Monashee riding; a welcomed addition MLA Harwinder Sandhu said.

“These new child care spaces are an investment in our future and will give children a safe, nurturing place to learn and grow, for generations to come,” she said.

READ MORE: Thousands of child care spaces coming to 35 B.C. communities

READ MORE: Vernon hairstylists clip together equipment to help peer

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Seven-year-old Summerland girl raises nearly $3,000 for toy drive
Next story
Two Kelowna restaurants temporarily close following COVID-19 exposure

Just Posted

The Annual Santa Run took place in Armstrong on Dec. 15, 2019. (Facebook)
COVID-19 cancels Armstrong firefighter’s traditional Santa Run

Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department encourages residents continue to donate to food bank

The City of Vernon was awarded $7 million in grants from the province and the Union of BC Municipalities to open two new child care facilities. (Photo Submitted)
206 child care spots set to open in Vernon in 2022

$7M in grant funding from province, UBCM allows Boys and Girls Club to expand, open two new facilities

Village of Lumby staff realized the severity of structural issues along the Salmon Trail in 2019-20 according to a memo. (Village of Lumby photo)
More staff needed to maintain Lumby’s Salmon Trail

Village operations manager says safety improvements are needed for the walking trail and its bridges

Vernon mobile hairstylist Deanna Gaudry (right) receives a donation of equipment from fellow hairstylists Blanca Crane of Blanca’s Hairstyling (from left), Cher Hinz of Cherz, Cyenthia Findlay of Styles on Mane and Karla Bruneau from Studio 568 (missing from photo) after her own equipment was stolen from her vehicle on the weekend of Dec. 12-13. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon hairstylists clip together equipment to help peer

After mobile hairstylist was robbed of her work tools, four women band together to help

Cheryl Witter (centre) and her staff at North End Spine and Sports Physiotherapy are celebrating Witter’s 25th anniversary as a Vernon physiotherapist. She and former husband Bob Powls started Powl-Witter Spine and Sport Dec. 18, 1995. (Photo submitted)
PHOTOS: Vernon physio clinic reaches quarter-century milestone

Cheryl Witter of Spine and Sport North End reflects on 25 years of serving Greater Vernon

Lilia Wiebe (Contributed to Black Press Media)
Wish to build Lilia, 3, as normal a life as possible includes dream playhouse

Eric, Kaitlyn and Lilia Wiebe, from Enderby, share their story for Grant A Wish Day

The facade of Moderna, Inc. headquarters is seen, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. U.S. biotech firm Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine can now be shipped locally without requiring it to be frozen at all. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Elise Amendola
Feds to invest $9 million in COVID treatments as vaccine rollout ramps up

National Research Council of Canada funds will be used to develop treatments to fight COVID-19

Pipes for the Trans Mountain pipeline project are seen at a storage facility near Hope, B.C., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Trans Mountain says it is shutting down construction on its pipeline expansion project until early January for safety reasons. Officials from the company and the Canada Energy Regulator said Wednesday that a contractor was seriously injured a day earlier at the Burnaby site. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Trans Mountain shuts down pipeline expansion project to address worker safety

The company says its priorities remain the safety of its workers and maintaining a safe work environment

(Google Maps)
Two Kelowna restaurants temporarily close following COVID-19 exposure

Owners of RauDZ Regional Table and Micro Bar Bites made the announcement on social media

Then-B.C. legislature executives Gary Lenz and Craig James speak from their lawyer’s office after their suspension, Nov. 27, 2018. (Black Press files)
Former B.C. Legislature clerk charged with fraud, breach of trust

James made his first appearance at Victoria Courthouse Friday

This 2015 photo was one of the last taken of Hanadi Albarazanji with her entire family: husband, Emad; daughters Yaman and Juman; and son, Kenan. (Contributed photo)
Family split between White Rock, Syria highlights ‘crack’ in refugee reunification process

‘No light in sight’ as Hanadi Albarazanji waits to reunite with her two adult children

Memberships with the Larch Hills Nordic Society have surged this winter as people look for a safe, local option for outdoor recreation. (File photo)
Shuswap retailers see strong demand for Nordic ski gear, inventory shortages

Surge in interest attributed to COVID-19 restrictions and demand for safe recreation

Premier John Horgan leaves the podium following his first press conference of the year at the B.C. legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Applications now open for B.C. Recovery Benefit, worth up to $1,000

90% of adults expected to get $1.7B in borrowed cash

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 7, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
380,000 British Columbians expected to be immunized for COVID-19 by March: Top doctor

Dr. Bonnie Henry says 1,215 health-care workers have been vaccinated so far

Most Read