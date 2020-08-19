Mount Christie wildfire, Tuesday Aug. 18. Daniel Sltwg, Facebook

21 wildfire personnel work overnight to battle 1,000-hectare Mount Christie blaze

More than 300 homes are on an evacuation order about 6 km from Okanagan Falls

The Mount Christie wildfire remains at 1,000 hectares despite increased fire activity overnight.

The blaze sparked Tuesday afternoon, about 6 kilometres from Okanagan Falls, and strong winds quickly spread flames from 10 hectares to 1,000 by 10:30 p.m.

BC Wildfire has 21 personnel on scene along with local fire departments and structure protection crews who are working to guard construction on the South flank of the fire.

The blaze did cause some challenges overnight as the fire is considered to be burning in Rank 3 behaviour, meaning there is an organized surface flame front with moderate rate of spread and is considered a vigorous surface fire.

The fire is burning in difficult rocky sloped terrain with limited access points for ground crews.

Additional resources will be arriving throughout the day on Wednesday.

The Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen has evacuated 319 homes in the Heritage Hills area near McLean Creek Road.

The Upper Carmi area was placed under an evacuation alert which affects 3,669 properties located within the southeast portion of Penticton.

The alert area includes properties within the following street boundaries.

  • Lakeside Road
  • South Main
  • Main Street
  • Industrial/Okanagan Avenue
  • Alison Street
  • Penticton Creek
  • Syer Road

The evacuation alert is being issued to prepare residents, businesses and visitors to evacuate their premises or property in the event an evacuation order is issued.

If your residence has been placed on an evacuation order, you’re asked to register at ess.gove.bc.ca or 199 Ellis Street in Penticton.

The emergency support services reception centre was closed at midnight and will reopen at 9 a.m.

Boaters on Skaha Lake and Okanagan Lake are asked to stay out of the way of air tankers and watch for helicopters in the area that will be gathering water for the Mount Christie fire.

Aug 18, update: More than 3,000 properties on alert as Mount Christie wildfire grows to 1,000 hectares

Other wildfires in the Okanagan region:

bc wildfires

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tim Hortons delays hockey Barbie roll out to rush production of Black doll
Next story
Serious crash closes Vernon street

Just Posted

21 wildfire personnel work overnight to battle 1,000-hectare Mount Christie blaze

More than 300 homes are on an evacuation order about 6 km from Okanagan Falls

Serious crash closes Vernon street

RCMP investigating morning incident on 27th Street

Grass fire sparked near Vernon-Coldstream

Blaze off Highway 97 in DND grounds quickly contained

Vernon Coed Slopitch League cancels fall season

Annual fall league hoped to return to fields after spring session was wiped out due to COVID-19

Okanagan woman on multi-day bike trek for PADS makes Vernon stop

En route from Burnaby to Calgary, Penticton cyclist makes pit stop to enjoy shade in Polson Park

B.C. records 83 new COVID-19 cases as health officials warn of community exposures

Province did not have any new deaths due to the virus

Shuswap man wanted to be caught for child pornography offences

Judge told accused was trying to get help to stop addiction

COVID-19: B.C. eviction ban ends for tenants owing back rent

Pandemic rent supplement ends as rent comes due Sept. 1

B.C. Indigenous leaders call for closure of all Fraser River sockeye fisheries

Tsilhqot’in First Nations have closed fishing for their members to save critical salmon stocks

Wildfire burns across border with Osoyoos

The Palmer Lake fire is an estimated 40 hectares in size

B.C. teacher’s union calls for remote learning option, stronger mask mandate

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says class sizes are too large to allow for distancing

Mount Christie wildfire grows to 1,000 hectares, more than 3,000 homes on alert

The blaze north of Okanagan Falls has caused the evacuation of 319 homes

B.C. judge rejects man’s bid to stop RCMP from destroying Pickton evidence

Mounties have hundreds of items in storage linked to the probe of serial killer Robert Pickton

Canada’s first Aquaculture Act enters new phase of consultation

Fisheries minister promises act will respect B.C.’s jurisdiction over land management

Most Read