The extent of injuries is unknown at this time

RCMP, Vernon firefighters and BC Ambulance are on scene to a three-car multi-vehicle accident that has closed the right lane on 25th Avenue and 41st Street Monday morning.

A black SUV has its passenger side smashed in, meanwhile a white vehicle has its front end crumpled in.

There are no reports of injury at this time.

More information will come as it becomes available.

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.