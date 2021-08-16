Mount Law wildfire on Aug. 15, 2021. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Mount Law wildfire on Aug. 15, 2021. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

3 West Kelowna seniors’ homes proactively evacuated due to Mount Law wildfire

Brookhaven Care Centre, where there’s an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, evacuated to Lower Mainland

Interior Health is proactively evacuating three West Kelowna care homes due to the Mount Law wildfire, including one currently dealing with an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Brookhaven Care Centre, where seven residents and 18 staff members have tested positive for the virus, is being relocated to health authorities in the Lower Mainland.

Village at Smith Creek and Lakeview Lodge long-term care homes are being relocated primarily to local other local sites with some exceptions to health authorities in the Lower Mainland.

The West Kelowna Urgent and Primary Care Centre currently remains open.

“I want to thank our health authority partners throughout the province and each and every person across the Interior region for their commitment and support during these challenging times,” said Interior Health president and CEO, Susan Brown.

“We are all in this together. Our collective focus is the safety of care home residents, hospital patients and community health clients entrusted to our care.”

Several other care homes in the Interior have also been proactively evacuated in Merritt, Armstrong, 100 Mile House and Lillooet.

The Mount Law wildfire continues to burn at 800 hectares above West Kelowna’s Glenrosa neighbourhood.

