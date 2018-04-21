VIDEO: 33 Oliver-area homes evacuated due to flooding

Flooding in the Sportsman Bowl area has swelled drastically over course of one week

Flooding and related safety concerns have resulted in the evacuation of 33 homes in area of Sportsmen’s Bowl near Oliver.

According to a news release issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) Saturday morning, members of the Oliver Fire Department and RDOS contractors were co-ordinating the evacuation.

READ MORE: Oliver flooding swells over the course of a week

An Emergency Social Services reception centre has been established at the Oliver branch of the Royal Canadian Legion at 6417 Main Street.

Any affected residents staying with family or friends are asked to register as soon as possible at the reception centre or by calling the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre at 250-490-4225.

Last Monday 148 homes were put under evacuation alert as a result of rising levels at four dams above those properties.

WATCH: Sportsmen Bowl Road flooding up-close.

