Fatal on Highway 5 from Thursday June 16. (Facebook)

Fatal on Highway 5 from Thursday June 16. (Facebook)

4 dead in 15 hours on Highway 5 near Kamloops following crashes with semi-trailers

Two adults and a baby died on June 16, just hours after another fatal crash on Highway 5

  • Jun. 16, 2022 1:30 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

Two adults and an infant have died in a crash on Highway 5 about 10 kilometres north of Kamloops.

The BC RCMP Highway Patrol said the collision between a semi-trailer and a vehicle occurred on Thursday (June 16) just before 11 a.m. at Highway 5 and Jane Road, near Vinsulla.

RCMP Cpl. Mike Halskov told KTW Barriere RCMP and BC Highway Patrol officers, along with emergency services members, responded.

“Police are in the very early stages of this investigation, but can confirm that two adults and one infant have died as a result,” Halskov said. “The cause of the crash is not known at this time.”

The highway remains closed in both directions as emergency personnel remain at the scene.

DriveBC said there is no estimated time as to when the highway will reopen, with an update expected at 2 p.m.

The fatal crash was the second such incident along that stretch of Highway 5 in the past 24 hours.

One person was killed on Wednesday night when a semi-trailer collided with a passenger vehicle on the highway just south of Little Fort at about 8:30 p.m.

Fatal on Highway 5 from Wednesday June 15. (Facebook)

Fatal on Highway 5 from Wednesday June 15. (Facebook)

READ MORE: Missing Kelowna woman ‘wouldn’t have thought twice’ to jump into creek to save dog: friend

READ MORE: Tense moments as heavily armed RCMP remove 3 armed robbery suspects in Williams Lake

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashfatal collisionHighway 5Kamloops

Previous story
Rain closes Vernon fields, again
Next story
B.C. dog chases off ‘scary-looking guy’ as RCMP seek fleeing suspect

Just Posted

The cause of a fire that destroyed two homes and a motorhome on Longacre Drive Wednesday, June 8, is undetermined, but not suspicious in origin. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Cause of fire that destroyed 2 homes undetermined

Thundershowers in Vernon Thursday afternoon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Rain closes Vernon fields, again

Vernon Jubilee Hospital traces its origins back to 1897, when the original “Cottage Hospital” opened in a house on 28th Avenue. (File photo)
Vernon Jubilee Hospital celebrates 125th anniversary

Fullton Secondary Grade 12 runner Ashton Takhar has signed a letter of intent to compete for the University of New Brunswick Reds of Canadian U-SPORTS. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon distance runner legs out Maritimes university deal

Pop-up banner image ×