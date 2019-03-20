(Kaylie McKinley file photo)

40 records broken across B.C. as hot streak continues

Abbotsford hottest spot in Canada on Tuesday

Nearly 40 records broken on Tuesday as the warm weather continues across B.C.

Abbotsford airport was the hottest spot in all of Canada, with the mercury reaching 24.5 C.

The oldest record to be broken was made in 1947, when Smithers reached 14.4 C. On Tuesday, the airport hit 14.6 C.

The warmth is expected to stay through to Thursday, according to Environment Canada, before clouds roll through the south coast and northern regions bringing cooler temperatures and chances of rain.

Records broken on Tuesday:

Agassiz: 24.4 C (16.5 C in 1998)

Blue River: 16.6 C (13.3 C in 1998)

Burns Lake: 14.7 C (11.5 C in 1998)

Cathedral Point: 16.1 C (10.8 C in 1998)

Cumshewa Island: 10.4 C (9.6 C n 2015)

Dease Lake: 15.4 C (7.8 C in 1998)

Esquimalt: 20.7 C (15.2 in 1998)

Estevan Point: 19.7 C (12.9 C in 1998)

Grey Islet: 12.8 C (10.6 C in 1998)

Herbert Island: 16.5 C (11.6 C in 2016)

Howe Sound: 17.2 C (15.4 C in 1996)

Kindakun Rocks: 18.5 C (11.4 in 2015)

Lillooet: 19 C (14.3 in 2018)

Lucy Islands: 12.9 C (12.9 C in 1998)

Nakusp: 14.1 C (11.9 C in 2001)

Nelson: 15.4 C (13.8 C in 2010)

Osoyoos: 17.5 C (17.4 C in 1996)

Pemberton: 18 C (16.4 C in 1992

Pitt Meadows: 23.8 C (18 C in 1998)

Princeton: 14.7 C (14.1 C in 1999)

Puntzi Mountain: 14.4 C (13 C in 1998)

Race Rocks Lightstation: 20.4 C (14 C in 1997)

Sartine Island: 18.4 C (11.3 C in 2015)

Saturna Capmon: 20.4 C (11.3 C in 2015)

Sheringham Point: 21.3 C (13.3 C in 2016)

Sisters Islets: 13.1 C (12.3 C in 1997)

Smithers airport: 14.5 C (14.4 C in 1947)

Solander Island: 19.9 C (13.3 C in 2016)

Squamish: 24.2 C (16.8 C in 2010)

Tatlayoko airport: 24.2 C (13.2 C in 2015)

Vancouver harbour: 16.9 C (15.6 C in 2016)

Victoria Gonzales: 21 C (15.6 in 1998)

University of Victoria: 18.5 C (14.1 in 1998)

Warfield: 13.4 C (13.4 C in 2016)

West Vancouver: 20.7 C (16.5 C in 1999)

White Rock: 22.6 C (16.9 C in 2016)

Yoho National Park: 11.5 C (5.3 C in 1998)

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. wildfire prevention budget bulked up as dry spring unfolds
Next story
UBC Okanagan students to weigh into pipeline debate

Just Posted

UPDATE: Explosive Disposal Unit has arrived on scene where ‘live grenade’ discovered

Police are awaiting the ordnance disposal unit

PHOTOS: Spring has sprung in the Okanagan-Shuswap

The new season is bringing warm weather across the region

Vernon RCMP kick off impaired driving prevention week with drunk driving arrest

Impaired Driving Prevention Week encourages Canadians to drive sober.

Dust advisory continues for a third day

It is recommended that persons with chronic underlying medical conditions postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.

Vernon Vipers strike back, beat Smoke Eaters in Game 3

Vernon Vipers score the winning goal in the final minute for a 4-3 win over the Trail Smoke Eaters

‘Full worm super moon’ to illuminate B.C. skies on first day of spring

Spring has sprung, a moon named in honour of thawing soil marks final super moon until 2020

Kelowna Women’s Shelter Thrift Store broken into

Kelowna RCMP say that an undisclosed amount of cash and clothing was stolen

Free app launches to help immigrants, refugees as they settle in B.C.

Mobile app Arrival Advisor was developed by Vancouver-based non-profit PeaceGeeks

Catch-up immunization aims to stamp out B.C. measles resurgence

Vaccination records to be checked at B.C. schools next fall

Dairy farmers wary of federal effort to help industry

Concerns raised over vague details, funding access and impacts on growth

Four skiers caught in avalanche in Glacier National Park Sunday

No one was buried but one was transferred to hospital

Vernon’s History in Pictures

A look back in time at the city we call home

Bodies of two missing teens recovered in reservoir along Kootenay river

Volkswagen Beetle drove off the road down a steep embankment and into the Pend d’Oreille River Sunday

Visitors spend $4.5M during Penticton Peach Festival

Two-thirds of attendees were from out of town, spending $325 per person during the annual festival

Most Read