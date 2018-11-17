White Rock’s promenade between the pier and the eastern end of the Museum and Archives. (File photo)

5 B.C. cities break temperature records

Parts of B.C. remain warm, at 10 C, while others feeling chilly

November is making out to be a warmer-than-usual month for some regions of B.C.

Five cities across the province broke temperature records Friday, with three others matching records set in years prior.

White Rock was the hottest city in all of Canada, at 15.7 C. Meanwhile, the coldest spot in B.C. was Fort Nelson at a chilly -24.9 C.

Other cities to break records include:

Esquimalt: 13.6 C (12.6 C in 1999)

Race Rocks Lightstation: 12.1 C (10.6 C in 2016)

Squamish Airport: 11.6 C (11.2 C in 2001)

Warfield: 8.3 C (8 C in 2010)

Agassiz and Pitt Meadows both matched daytime-high records made in the 90s.

The sunny weather comes as winter hits the Maritimes hard, shutting schools, snarling traffic and made travel treacherous.

Previous story
Stocking stuffers needed for Lake Country assisted-living residence
Next story
Council to approve borrowing of $6.6 million for new Lake Country fire hall

Just Posted

Vernon Panthers harpoon Ballenas Whalers

No. 1 AA ranked Vernon Panthers score 51-14 BC quarterfinal victory at Greater Vernon Athletic Park

Vernon’s Brett Taylor wins Vernon Wing’s 9th annual wing eating contest

“I just kind of winged it I guess.”

West Kelowna Warriors suffer loss to the Vernon Vipers

The Warriors offence couldn’t get any traction as they lose their second in a row

Scammer targeting elderly in Kelowna with broken-down vehicle story

A door to door scammer is in Kelowna, targeting seniors according to Kelowna RCMP

Council to approve borrowing of $6.6 million for new Lake Country fire hall

Council will decide Tuesday night if the district should borrow up to $6.6 million for a new hall

Trudeau offers to help Pacific islands face climate change impact

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the leaders from the Pacific island nations on Saturday during the APEC Summit in Papua New Guinea

Kal Rotary fundraiser leads to wheelchair van purchase

The $39,000 awarded by Kalamalka Rotary was instrumental in securing the $56,000 needed.

New maintenance crew to look after Okanagan Connector

Acciona Infrastructure Maintenance Inc. will replace Argo Road Maintenance Inc. in 2019

Canada defeats Germany 29-10 in repechage, moves step closer to Rugby World Cup

Hong Kong needs a bonus-point win over Canada — scoring four or more tries — while denying the Canadians a bonus point

Avalanche Canada in desperate need of funding

The organization provides avalanche forecasting for an area larger than the United Kingdom

5 B.C. cities break temperature records

Parts of B.C. remain warm, at 10 C, while others feeling chilly

Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

From Vernon to Summerland, with a stop in Kelowna, we’ve found some activities for you to enjoy

Letter: Election loss in Kelowna blamed on racism

For decades I have written in the local press about racism.

B.C. teacher’s Amazing Race takes students on Canada-wide adventure

Agassiz high school students say they had the experience of a life time

Most Read