55+Games legacy grant deadline extended

Track and field events were held at Greater Vernon Athletics Park in Coldstream as part of the 2017 55+ BC Games last year. (Morning Star files)

Following a very successful Vernon & Area 2017 55+ BC Games, the Local Host Society declared a Legacy Fund of approximately $50,000 and announced that award amounts up to $5,000 would be awarded to eligible Vernon & Area organizations.

The Local Host Society has now extended the deadline for applications until Feb.15.

A total of six applications have been received to date and the Local Host Society is aware that other applications are being prepared.

“We know that in many cases the workload in these organizations falls to just a few key volunteers. The deadline is being extended to give other worthwhile local organizations an opportunity to submit applications,” said Bruce Cummings director of sport for the 55+ BC Games.

Vernon and area organizations that provide and promote sport, activities or events primarily for the 55+ community are encouraged to submit a proposal.

Organizations must be registered in Greater Vernon, Armstrong or Spallumcheen and be a not-for-profit, charitable, or unincorporated organization.

Funding will be primarily to support the development of facilities, programs or services which promote an active healthy lifestyle for active residents aged 55+. Funds must be used by Dec. 31, 2018, and documented with a follow up report.

The new proposal deadline is Feb. 15 and legacy recipient applicants will be notified by March 1. Cheques will be presented to the successful applicants between March 13 and 15, 2018 at a Legacy Awards evening.

For information about applying, organizations can contact 55pluslegacycommittee@gmail.com.



newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.