Track and field events were held at Greater Vernon Athletics Park in Coldstream as part of the 2017 55+ BC Games last year. (Morning Star files)

55+Games legacy grant deadline extended

Vernon and area groups encouraged to apply for funding

Following a very successful Vernon & Area 2017 55+ BC Games, the Local Host Society declared a Legacy Fund of approximately $50,000 and announced that award amounts up to $5,000 would be awarded to eligible Vernon & Area organizations.

The Local Host Society has now extended the deadline for applications until Feb.15.

A total of six applications have been received to date and the Local Host Society is aware that other applications are being prepared.

“We know that in many cases the workload in these organizations falls to just a few key volunteers. The deadline is being extended to give other worthwhile local organizations an opportunity to submit applications,” said Bruce Cummings director of sport for the 55+ BC Games.

Vernon and area organizations that provide and promote sport, activities or events primarily for the 55+ community are encouraged to submit a proposal.

Organizations must be registered in Greater Vernon, Armstrong or Spallumcheen and be a not-for-profit, charitable, or unincorporated organization.

Funding will be primarily to support the development of facilities, programs or services which promote an active healthy lifestyle for active residents aged 55+. Funds must be used by Dec. 31, 2018, and documented with a follow up report.

The new proposal deadline is Feb. 15 and legacy recipient applicants will be notified by March 1. Cheques will be presented to the successful applicants between March 13 and 15, 2018 at a Legacy Awards evening.

For information about applying, organizations can contact 55pluslegacycommittee@gmail.com.

 


newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
GoFundMe launched to fight oil-tanker moratorium
Next story
Combat sexism, misconduct by voting in more women: former B.C. premier

Just Posted

55+Games legacy grant deadline extended

Vernon and area groups encouraged to apply for funding

Teensy dwelling deluxe for St. Jean

Dale St. Jean loves the cozy feel of his tiny house.

Drug stores pitch in for cancer centre

Vernon Shoppers Drug Mart outlets raise more than $7,500 for McMurtry-Baerg centre

Masks recommended for JCI Gala

Annual fundraising night in Vernon has A Phantom’s Masquerade for 2018 theme

Overdoses and patient support contribute to record number of transplant donations

In the Interior Health Region there were 32 deceased organ donors, compared to 17 the year before.

What’s happening

Find out what is taking place this weekend in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Operator of national trampoline park chain reacts to Richmond tragedy

Parks have numerous safety standards, but users must sign an injury waiver

GoFundMe launched to fight oil-tanker moratorium

Chiefs Council says the oil-tanker ban harms Indigenous economic opportunity in northwest B.C.

Trustee says school-naming policies should reflect B.C.’s multiculturalism

Idea stems from Vancouver’s apology for historic discrimination against people of Chinese descent

Group wants more charging stations connecting B.C. communities

Community Energy Association eye idea of stations connecting Kamloops with Haida Gwaii

RCMP recruits ‘deeply afraid’ to speak out about alleged sex abuse: Lawyer

Halifax police spokeswoman Carol McIsaac said force has received 50 complaints from both men, women

Revelstoke man searches for missing plane, couple

Roland Lamarre is spending his own time and money searching for a plane that went missing in November

CRTC’s ban on Super Bowl ad substitutions remains, pending Bell’s appeal

A Supreme Court judge ruled on Jan. 24 that he was granting Bell’s request for leave to appeal

PHOTOS: Wayward buffalo pays visit to B.C. schoolyard

Students and staff stayed inside until animal was corralled.

Most Read