60 km/h winds wreak havoc on Nk’Mip fire at Mount Baldy

The Nk’Mip fire has jumped containment lines and climbing up Mount Baldy Sunday during 60 km/h winds. (BC Wildfire)

BC Wildfire Service took to Facebook Sunday evening to say that the Nk’Mip wildfire is experiencing heightened fire activity on the northeastern front due to gusting winds up to 60 km/h.

The fire has jumped containment guards at the western base of Mount Baldy and is currently burning upslope to the top of the mountain with Rank 5 fire behaviour being observed, said BC Wildfire on Sunday evening.

The Nk’Mip fire is over 17,800 hectares in size and is also active on the north side. Air tankers have laid retardant lines to prevent the spread of fire into the drainage to the north.

Structure protection crews have set up sprinklers within the Mt. Baldy resort area and will remain onsite with RCMP personnel overnight tonight for structure protection.

Mt. Baldy is under evacuation order and no residents will be allowed into the area.

Strong winds created extreme fire and the forecast peak of the winds for this fire is due this evening, with calmer winds expected by midnight on Sunday.

As always, the safety of firefighters and personnel on location is the first concern for the BC Wildfire Service.

A mobile task force of structural protection crews and engines continued to patrol to protect homes and buildings along McKinney Road, near Mount Baldy and in other areas of the fire and will be patrolling both day and night in anticipation of the frontal system that is predicted to pass through in the coming days, said BC Wildfire.

This task force will also action hotspots that are found during patrols. These engines may also be used to supply water to fire line crews where possible.

