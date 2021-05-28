60 new COVID-19 cases announced in Interior Health

There are 507 active cases in the region currently

Interior Health (IH) is reporting 60 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Friday, May 28.

The total number of cases in the region is now at 12,289 since the pandemic began, with 507 active cases. Currently, there are 18 individuals hospitalized due to the virus, with eight in intensive care. The death toll remains at 150.

The outbreak at Spring Valley long-term care in Kelowna remains at 48 cases: 36 residents, 12 staff and others, with 10 deaths connected to this outbreak.

Provincial health officers announced 317 new cases of the virus throughout B.C., with 3.1 million doses of the vaccine administered.

The province also announced it will step up second doses in order to reach everyone within eight weeks of the first dose.

“The virus is still spreading with new cases and clusters, which is why using our layers of protection and getting vaccinated – especially in this time of transition is so important,” Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement on May 28.

They also announced a new care home outbreak at Brookside Lodge Nursing Home in Surrey. Other care home outbreaks in the Fraser Health region include Cherington Place and Chartwell Carlton Care Residence.

READ MORE: Family dismayed as social media falsely ties Kelowna mom’s death to COVID-19 vaccine

@twilamam

twila.amato@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus