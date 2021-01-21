Inteirior Health reported 95 new cases in the region for Jan. 21, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

95 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, two deaths

Another member of Vernon’s Noric House has passed

One more member of a North Okanagan long-term care home was been lost to COVID-19.

One additional death at Noric House was reported in Interior Health’s Jan. 21 update. One death in the community/hospital was also reported.

In total, 95 new cases of the virus were reported. That number is up from 91 reported yesterday.

“Today, Interior Health is sadly reporting two additional deaths and a total of 57 individuals who have now been lost to COVID-19 in our region. On behalf of everyone at Interior Health, we send our condolences to the loved ones and caregivers,” IH president and CEO Susan Brown said. “I know people are fatigued by the impact COVID-19 on our day-to-day lives. However, the ongoing challenges of this pandemic shows us we need to continue to be vigilant and compassionate. We all need to do our part to reduce the risk of COVID-19 in our communities.”

  • Cariboo Memorial Hospital has 11 staff cases.
  • Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 24 cases: 17 residents and seven staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.
  • Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver has 35 cases: 26 residents and nine staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 35 cases: 20 residents and 15 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.
  • Williams Lake Seniors Village has two cases: one resident and one staff.
  • Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 55 cases: 34 residents and 21 staff, with five deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 67 cases: 47 residents and 20 staff, with seven deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 46 cases: 41 residents and five staff, with three deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Teck mining operations has 17 IH cases linked to the outbreak.



