B.C. Finance Minister Carole James and B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver announce rate reduction for Canadian citizens paying new property tax on homes empty six months of the year or more. (Black Press files)

99% of B.C. homeowners exempt from speculation and vacancy tax

The B.C. government has received nearly all declaration forms to opt out of the 0.5-per-cent tax

Only one per cent of British Columbians will be paying a speculation and vacancy tax, according to the B.C. government.

Based on declarations received so far from homeowners, a majority of those who will be paying the tax are foreign owners, satellite families and Canadians living outside of B.C., the ministry of finance said in a news release Friday.

Exemption forms must be submitted by the end of May and can be completed online or by phoning 1-833-554-2323.

The forms must be filled out by property owners who have homes or extra properties in regions where the taxes are in effect. Every homeowner must register to opt out of the 0.5-per-cent tax.

READ MORE: Seniors with unrentable homes in Belcarra, B.C., face huge speculation tax bills

Those who are not exempt have until July 2 to pay their assessed amount.

The property tax applies to Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria, and the municipalities of Nanaimo, Lantzville, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission, Kelowna and West Kelowna.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
First-degree murder charge laid against two Yukon women in 2017 slaying
Next story
Summerland students to participate in $100 challenge

Just Posted

Chamber pushes for overdose site at Vernon hospital

Interior Health urged to keep OPS out of downtown Vernon

Evening Among the Angels returns to Vernon to aid grief

The event will support local grief counselling and Okanagan Angel Dresses

Vernon local wins gold medal for jade sculpture “Earth Mother”

“It is such an honour and a privilege to be a part of this artistic and cultural exchange.”

Coldstream poet wins prestigious prize

Laisha Rosnau’s poetry collection, Our Familiar Hunger, earned her the 2019 Dorothy Livesay Poetry Prize.

Vernon teen seeks help in finding missing emotional support ferret

The ferret has been missing since midnight on Monday, May 13

Long-awaited end to Canada’s tariff standoff with U.S. finally at hand

Chrystia Freeland, Justin Trudeau and others have branded the tariffs as illegal, absurd and insulting

B.C. NDP using ‘sledge hammer’ on contract employers, business group says

Labour code expands union succession rights for food, security, janitorial, bus services

Body of man who fell on Shuswap trail recovered

A 19 person team recovered the body from 300 meters down a steep hillside

50% of B.C. drivers struggling financially amid high gas prices: poll

This summer is shaping up to be a long and painful one at the gas pumps

Salmon Arm man dies in ‘chain reaction of collisions’ on Coquihalla: RCMP

The two accidents near the Coldwater Interchange closed Highway 5 for hours

B.C. government invests $15 million into provincial arts council next three years

Celebrate Museum Day by exploring a temporary exhibit from the Royal BC Museum in Kelowna

Okanagan mayors urge citizens to conserve water

Annual “Make Water Work” campaign teaches valley residents sustainable gardening

Kootenay bus fueled by vegetable oil to begin service next month

Mountain Man Mike’s will run routes from Kaslo to Vancouver and eventually Edmonton

Former polygamous leader found guilty in child bride case

James Oler found guilty of removing an underage child from Canada to marry a U.S. man in 2004

Most Read