A cloudy Easter weekend ahead

A look at weather for the weekend across the Okanagan and Shuswap

It will be a cloudy Easter weekend for residents of the Okanagan and Shuswap.

For the Central and North Okanagan expect increase cloudiness, Thursday afternoon, with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the evening and temperatures around 9 C.

On Friday it will be mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the afternoon, the high 10 C. Environment Canada is also forecasting winds to pick up in the afternoon to about 40 km/hr.

Saturday is expected to be cloudy with a high of 7 C.

For Sunday, mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the afternoon.

On Easter Monday, anticipate clouds with 40 percent chance of showers the High 8.

For the South Okanagan, Environment Canada is forecasting cloudy conditions on Thursday with a high of 11 C.

Friday will be mainly cloudy with a high of 12 C, and those in the South will hopefully escape the rain.

Saturday will be 7 C and cloudy, while Sunday the rain will return with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 6 C.

Rain will continue on Monday with temperatures around 8 C.

In the Shuswap expect a 40 per cent chance of showers Thursday afternoon continuing into the evening, the high 8 C.

Friday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning, cleaning in the afternoon with temperatures around 9 C.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 8 C.

Sunday temperatures will drop and those in the Shuswap could see a chance of flurries, which will turn to rain by Monday with a high of 6 degrees.

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.