A Kelowna medical research company needs adults with autism spectrum disorder for a study

Three-hundred-fifty patients worldwide will participate in the study

A Kelowna medical research company is inviting individuals living with Autism Spectrum Disorder to participate in an ongoing investigational medication research study.

Okanagan Clinical Trials is currently conducting a study to determine the effectiveness of an investigational medication for Autism Spectrum Disorder in adults.

“It is estimated one in every 66 Canadian children and youth aged five to 17 has autism spectrum disorder,” said Dr. Paul Latimer, psychiatrist and principal investigator for Okanagan Clinical Trials. “Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopment disorder characterized by persistent deficits in social communication and social interaction and repetitive patterns of behaviours, interests, or activities.”

Latimer said there is no pharmacological treatment available for the social and communication deficits in individuals with ASD, and as a consequence, there is a high unmet medical need for effective pharmacological therapies in the treatment of core symptoms in ASD.

He said the clinic is looking for volunteers who are men and women 19 years of age or older diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

“Volunteers must have a study partner available to participate in the study along with them. This would be someone who has regular and sufficient periods of contact (including regular conversations and face-to-face interactions) with the participant to be able to report on their status on relevant study assessments,” said Latimer.

Three-hundred-fifty patients worldwide will participate in the 24-week clinical study.

Those who meet the criteria can call Okanagan Clinical Trials at 250-862-8141.

