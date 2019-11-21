Ten-month-old Frankie went missing from a Chilliwack dog sitter hired through Rover.com on Nov. 11, 2019. A downtown letter carrier found Frankie on Nov. 20 and she’s at the vet in recovery. (Submitted)

A pawsitive ending: Missing puppy found after nine-day search in Chilliwack

Pit bull Frankie ran from dog sitter booked through app

A beloved family puppy who went missing after its Chilliwack family dropped him off at a dog sitter is back home, nine days later.

The Levinsky family pit bull puppy that went missing on Nov. 11 and was found by a Chilliwack Canada Post letter carrier on Wednesday.

Off in Mexico on vacation, Dan and Kim Levinsky were left worrying from afar while friends searched the streets of Chilliwack for their beloved family pet.

READ MORE: Chilliwack family’s dog missing after using online pet-sitting service

Signs were put up all over the downtown area. Frankie’s story was shared on social media. And people were out looking for the 10-month-old dog.

But on Wednesday, local letter carrier was doing her route when she spotted Frankie on Indigenous reserve land near Ashwell Road. She took a photo, it was shared, someone got in touch with the Levinskys, who confirmed the dog was theirs. Another woman brought Frankie home.

Dan Levinsky posted on Facebook on Wednesday that the dog had no visible injuries, and that she’s at the veterinarian having a bath and food and would spend the night there.

The family used Rover.com, a Seattle-based online marketplace for people to buy and sell pet care services including pet sitting, dog boarding and dog walking.

It’s described by some as the Uber for dogs or Airbnb for pets.

Within 30 minutes of being dropped off at a home in the downtown area, she jumped a fence and bolted.

The Levinskys will be back from their holiday today and will reunite with Frankie, who — if only she could talk — would certainly have stories to tell of her adventures.

