The Abbotsford International Airshow has been cancelled for 2020. (File photo)

Abbotsford International Airshow cancelled for 2020

Annual event cancelled due to COVID-19, first airshow free summer in Abbotsford since 1998

The Abbotsford International Airshow has been cancelled for 2020.

Organizers made the announcement on Monday (May 4) morning stating that the show will be unable to run this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Facebook page did say they plan to return for 2021.

The event was scheduled to run from Aug. 7 to 9 later this summer.

It is the first time since 1998 that the airshow will not fly in the skies of Abbotsford in the summer.

According to organizers, the primary goal of the Airshow Society every year is to produce an event that is safe for all spectators and participants. They stated that the decision to postpone the 2020 Airshow is necessary to support the health and safety of these individuals and our community as a whole.

“It had been our hope that by August, the spread of COVID-19 would be minimized and our event would be able to proceed,” stated Jim Reith, President of the Abbotsford International Airshow Society in a press release. “We were hopeful that the Airshow could be something positive for the community to look forward to, but it has become clear that preventative health measures such as social distancing are going to continue to be necessary beyond our scheduled event dates.”

“We want to thank our sponsors, partners and patrons for their continued support during this unprecedented and difficult time. We know our fans will be disappointed, but we look forward to bringing Canada’s National Airshow back to the skies over Abbotsford in 2021.”

Current ticket holders will have their tickets honoured at the 2021 event or will be given the option of requesting a refund. Further information and instructions will be sent directly to ticket holders by email within the next few days.

For more information, visit abbotsfordairshow.com.

RELATED: Abbotsford moving to ‘virtual’ Canada Day celebration

abbotsford

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: 16-year-old charged after ejected 60 feet down North Okanagan embankment

Just Posted

Vernon seniors served free meals during pandemic

More than 300 meals served to date from The Fig

UPDATE: 16-year-old charged after ejected 60 feet down North Okanagan embankment

Driver was ejected from vehicle while out Westside Road area

Flare gun shot at North Okanagan RCMP in stolen SUV chase

Spike belt succesfully stalls vehicle, Salmon Arm man facing numerous charges

Okanagan motorcyclists spread positivity, one retirement home at a time

The riders have visited retirement homes around the South Okanagan, thanking front line workers

Vernon-based company’s spirit continues

Okanagan Spirits donates 2,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to Kamloops hospital

7.3M Canadians have received CERB, as wage subsidy pays salaries for another 1.7M: feds

At least 96,000 businesses have applied for the wage subsidy

Horoscopes for the week of May 4

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Abbotsford International Airshow cancelled for 2020

Annual event cancelled due to COVID-19, first airshow free summer in Abbotsford since 1998

B.C. extends temporary layoff rules for COVID-19 pandemic

Can be up to 16 weeks to match federal CERB program

BC Transit reinstates fares, front door loading in June

Vinyl shields to be installed on all buses without full driver doors to support distancing

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Interior Savings donates $150,000 to help non-profits through pandemic

$100,000 of the donation will go towards a community relief fund

2017 Elephant Hill wildfire most likely caused by smoking materials

Investigation did not identify who started the fire

Q&A: What you need to know about COVID-19 treatment, protests and more

Experts answer questions about the novel coronavirus

Most Read