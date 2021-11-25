RCMP investigate a bomb that went off near the bike racks at Carmi Elementary in March. (Facebook)

Accused Penticton bomber makes first appearance in court

Blair Balch is charged with making explosives and mischief

The Penticton man accused of setting off bombs around town earlier in 2021 made his first appearance in court after a warrant for his arrest went out last week.

Blair Robert Balch, 49, appeared in Penticton Provincial Court on Wednesday for charges of making or possessing explosives and mischief. He is currently not in custody.

His next court appearance on the matter is on Jan. 5, 2022.

The explosions occurred in various areas around the city including at King’s Park and Carmi Elementary. Each of these explosions occurred late in the evening, into the early morning hours.

Balch was released by police who said at the time that Balch had no intentions of harming anyone.

Balch has a lengthy criminal history in Penticton spanning 20 years.

