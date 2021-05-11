A TacoTime employee hands a customer their order. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Adiós, Taco Tuesday: Kelowna residents flock to TacoTime on restaurant’s final day

‘We don’t need another Starbucks. We need tacos on Tuesday, with extra hot sauce’

“Disappointed” was the word many Kelowna TacoTime customers used to describe how they felt on the restaurant’s final day of operations on Tuesday (May 11).

Hundreds stopped by the Dilworth Shopping Centre business to get their final Taco Tuesday fix. After 40 years of tacos, the fast-food restaurant recently had its lease terminated and is shuttering its doors for good, with a new Starbucks location scheduled to take its place.

“I think there’s more than enough Starbucks and a few TacoTimes,” said Desmond Evans. “I enjoy their food and I think it’s unfortunate for a franchise like Starbucks that has too many to begin with.”

According to Starbucks’ online store locator, there are 16 locations in Kelowna. TacoTime, on the other hand, will now have only one location in town, located in Hollywood Station.

Replacing a taco joint with another cafe, Evans said, is a bad thing.

“I will never come to this Starbucks location,” he added.

Customers lined up inside and outside of TacoTime to get their last tacos for Taco Tuesday. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Similarly, Jeremy Harding described the move as “garbage.”

“We don’t need another Starbucks. We need tacos on Tuesday, with extra hot sauce,” said Harding. “I’m going to miss the cheap tacos. I’m probably not going to go to Taco Bell; I’m just gonna cry.”

A customer waits for their food. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Carl, who did not want to give his last name, said that Kelowna has enough Starbucks.

“(TacoTime) has been here for so long and it gives us a variety of takeout food,” he said. “There’s a Starbucks a stone’s throw away from here.”

Customers line up inside to get their final tacos. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Shauna M. described herself as a loyal TacoTime customer who’s been coming to TacoTime for 20 years.

“There’s a lot of choices for drive-thru coffee,” she said. “I personally won’t visit this new location.”

READ MORE: Final Taco Tuesday for Kelowna’s Taco Time

READ MORE: 40 years of tacos: Kelowna restaurant’s resolve is harder than its burritos

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Prosecutor plans to seek death penalty in Atlanta spa shootings
Next story
Thompson Rivers the 1st B.C. university to supply free menstrual products

Just Posted

RCMP are searching for Philip Toner, who is a 'person of interest' in the investigation of a suspicious death in Kootenay National Park last week. Photo courtesy BC RCMP.
Man sought in suspicious Kootenay death found in Lake Country

Philip Toner is a person of interest in the death of Brenda Ware

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP reported to 287 mental health calls between Jan. 1, 2021, and May 1. (Black Press files)
‘It’s not the police’s responsibility to deal with mental health calls’: Vernon RCMP

RCMP remind public to take care of mental health and well-being, while better solutions are sought

The Maritime Kitchen Party is featured in the B-Side, the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre’s online series, May 13-16. (VDPAC photo)
B-Side keeps Okanagan musicians in Focus

Performing Arts Centre online concerts continue

A Falkland man will present a 600+ signature petition to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board Thursday, May 20, opposing dog control in Electoral Area D, which includes Falkland, Silver Creek, Salmon Valley and Ranchero/Deep Creek. (File photo)
600-plus sign Falkland man’s petition against dog control

Similar bylaw rejected by 200 public hearing attendees when topic came up 9 years ago

Friends Fraser O'Brien, Chris and Ben Reinhardt and Youngbin Kim enjoy a game of hockey on Okanagan Lake off Kin Beach this past winter. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Synthetic ice scores outdoor rink applause from Vernon

A new year-round rink could make its way to Polson, Kin Beach or Kin Racetrack

Members of the Vernon Kalamalka Chorus sing in their cars, tuned into the radio, under the direction of Debbie Parmenter. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
VIDEO: Vernon choir steers around COVID with ‘carbershop’ twist

Singers find a unique way to practice during pandemic restrictions

Thompson Rivers University campus is in Kamloops, B.C. (KTW file photo)
Thompson Rivers the 1st B.C. university to supply free menstrual products

The university will offer the products this September

Fraser Health is using ‘targeted’ vaccination clinics in high-risk areas of the Lower Mainland. (Fraser Health photo)
B.C.’s COVID-19 decrease continues, 515 new cases Tuesday

426 seriously ill people in hospital, up from 415 Monday

Notes of hope, encouragement and camaraderie were left on the message board inside the kitchen of TacoTime. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Adiós, Taco Tuesday: Kelowna residents flock to TacoTime on restaurant’s final day

‘We don’t need another Starbucks. We need tacos on Tuesday, with extra hot sauce’

RCMP. (Black Press File)
Major Crimes called in after two bodies discovered near Penticton

A manhunt involving a police helicopter took place on May 10

The site of Sunfest, Laketown Ranch, will be open for camping this summer. (Citizen file)
Sunfest country music bash won’t be shining on B.C. in 2021

Annual Vancouver Island Festival cancelled due to COVID-19, along with Laketown Shakedown

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation elected chief councillor Moses Martin, who was also Chantel Moore’s grandfather, speaks to media in Port Alberni on Aug. 16, 2020, during a visit from NDP leader Jagmeet Singh following the police shooting of Chantel Moore. (Elena Rardon photo)
Mother of 2 shot by police in critical condition, says B.C. First Nation chief

Community ‘devastated’ by third member of 1,150-person Vancouver Island nation shot in less than a year

B.C. Agriculture Minister Lana Popham promotes the government’s BuyBC food program in 2019. (B.C. government)
Money running out for fresh fruit, vegetables, milk in B.C. schools

‘Looking at ways to support this type of program,’ minister says

(Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Experts now predict 33.6% rise in B.C. home sales for 2021

BCREA economists also predict home prices to increase by 14.3%

Most Read