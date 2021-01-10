Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Affordable housing, active transportation among Kelowna’s key 2021 projects

The city’s 2021 Action Plan outlines more than 120 projects

The City of Kelowna is planning action on more than 120 projects through 2021 to deliver results aligned to the 2019–2022 council priorities.

The plans, outlined in the city’s Action Plan 2021, are set to be presented to council on Monday, Jan. 11.

The Action Plan, according to city manager Doug Gilchrist, is a way for the city to be transparent and hold itself accountable to city council’s set-out goals and priorities for the current term.

“While the unforeseen events of 2020 caused disruptions, the work included in Action Plan 2021 will continue to move us forward, maintaining our essential services and supporting our economic recovery,” said Gilchrist.

Key projects align mostly with council’s priorities of community safety and social issues, vibrant neighbourhoods and transportation. Some of those projects include:

  • The development of an affordable housing land acquisition strategy and collaborating with partners to develop plans for housing people with complex needs.
  • Work on several active transportation corridors including Casorso Road and Houghton Road, as well as connecting the Okanagan Rail Trail to the Waterfront Park Pathway.
  • Taking steps to advance the replacement of the Parkinson Recreation Centre, replacing the artificial turf and adding softball diamonds at Mission Recreation Park.
  • The implementation of climate action initiatives including a Community Energy Retrofit Strategy and a Community Electric Vehicle Strategy.

“The action plan is not meant to encompass everything we do as an organization,” said Gilchrist. “The base-business work that staff conducts each and every day in the various city departments ensures we deliver essential services and provide the amenities and programs that make Kelowna a great place to live, work and invest.”

In 2020, the city undertook 98 projects, around 30 per cent were completed and 15 per cent were deferred, in part due to complications surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The remaining 55 per cent will continue into 2021.

