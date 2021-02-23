Affordable housing proposal for Summerland passes first two readings

A five-storey, 60-unit building has been proposed for 8709 Jubilee Rd. E., Summerland. The proposal will be the subject of a public hearing on March 22. (Image by GTA Architecture)

Summerland council has given first two readings to an Official Community Plan and zoning amendment to allow for a mutli-family housing development at 8709 Jubilee Road.

The proposal, for a vacant lot, would be a five-storey, 60-unit apartment building, with 13 one-bedroom units, 37 two-bedroom units and 10 three-bedroom units.

The building would have 30 per cent market rate rentals, 50 per cent rent geared to income and 20 per cent for low income.

The proposal addresses three forms of housing, said Erian Scott-Iverson, planning technician with the municipality. The three forms are social housing, for low-income families, seniors and those with disabilities, affordable rental for families and the working poor and market rental, which provides rental housing at market price.

In addition, many amenities, including downtown shops, the library, the arena, the aquatic centre and schools are within walking distance of the development.

Scott-Iverson said the development addresses several issues which had earlier been identified in the Affordable Summerland Framework. These include lack of housing diversity, high housing prices, high land prices, a lack of rental homes and a lack of subsidized and supportive housing.

However, residents living near the proposed development expressed concerns about the effects of the building on the neighbourhood.

Barry Neary, chair of Silver Birch Place, said most of the 96 owners at Silver Birch are opposed to the project.

Lesley Hicklin said the proposal will increase traffic along the street.

“Jubilee Road is not too busy of a road, but will surely change when you put 60 homes in a small area, and we all know each most likely have more than one car,” Hicklin said.

Others said they are concerned that the development will change the character of the area.

“Summerland is a desirable, low crime safe environment for seniors and retirees residing on Jubilee Road. Building this facility will destroy that environment,” said Wanda Weber. She suggested setting up the facility in an industrial area where there is not high density housing.

The property was formerly the site of the Summerland RCMP detachment. Since at least 2012, the municipality has considered housing options for the property.

Council gave unanimous approval to the Official Community Plan and bylaw changes for the property.

A public hearing on the proposal will be held March 22.

