The City of Vernon has removed some large cottonwood trees along the beach and parking area of Kin Beach Park, Thursday, March 19. (Justin Ketterer photo)

Aging cottonwood trees axed in Vernon’s Kin Beach Park

City of Vernon removed the large trees which have been “becoming a hazard during storm events”

Some old trees have been removed in Vernon’s Kin Beach Park in an effort to cut down on hazards during storm events.

The City of Vernon removed the large cottonwoods located along the beach and parking area earlier this week.

City communications manager Christy Poirier said Thursday the trees were old and deteriorating, and some were past their life expectancy.

“Cottonwoods grow rapidly when irrigated correctly and therefore produce more shade faster. However, along with these characteristics, we get shallow root systems and weak wood,” she explained.

Shallower roots means less stability than other mature trees, and weak wood often leaves large branches on the ground after a storm or strong gust of wind.

Since 2018, 10 such trees have been removed and another eight will be cut down in 2020. All tree-cutting work has been accounted for in this year’s budget.

