Emergency crews on scene at a car crash on Highway 5. (Google maps)

Air ambulance called to Highway 5 crash north of Kamloops

DriveBC is reporting the highway is closed from Round Top Rd and Petrol Rd

  • Mar. 1, 2023 12:15 p.m.
  • News

Kamscan, a Kamloops scanner Twitter page, is reporting a serious crash on Highway 5 between Blackpool and Little Fort.

The first tweet about the collision came in about 11 a.m. stating as many as four people were trapped and an air ambulance had been dispatched.

Kamscan claimed a medivac helicopter has been dispatched from Kamloops and a second one is likely to come from Kelowna.

Clearwater and Kamloops hospitals have been informed about possible incoming patients.

Fire crews are also on the scene as a vehicle allegedly burst into flames.

It is unknown what caused the incident and how many vehicles were impacted, but one tweet specifies a semi-truck was involved.

According to DriveBC, the road is closed in both directions between Round Top Rd and Petrol Rd. No detour is available.

The story will be updated as information becomes available.

READ MORE: Update: Highway 97 south of Peachland fully open following two vehicle crash

