A B.C. Air Ambulance was dispatched to Salmon Arm Sunday, Feb. 13, shortly before 12 p.m., for a pedestrian struck by a train. CP Rail confirmed the incident Sunday afternoon. (Contributed)

A B.C. Air Ambulance was dispatched to Salmon Arm Sunday, Feb. 13, shortly before 12 p.m., for a pedestrian struck by a train. CP Rail confirmed the incident Sunday afternoon. (Contributed)

UPDATE: Railway confirms person struck by train near Salmon Arm

Incident happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. Pacific Sunday, Feb. 13

UPDATE: SUNDAY, FEB. 13, 2:31 P.M.

A Canadian Pacific Railway spokesperson has confirmed that a person was hit by a train near Salmon Arm Sunday Feb. 13, at around 11:20 a.m. Pacific time. There is no update available at this time on the person’s condition.

ORIGINAL STORY

Unconfirmed reports from the Shuswap say a pedestrian has been struck by a train.

The incident is believed to happened shortly before 12 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, on the tracks near Lakeshore Drive.

A B.C. Air Ambulance was called to the scene and landed in a field just a few blocks away near the Centenoka Park Mall. Ground ambulances are believed to have taken an injured person to that spot.

More to come…

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP close access to Pacific Highway border crossing due to anti-mandate protest

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

collision

Previous story
City of Ottawa strikes deal with organizers of anti-mandate protests, mayor says

Just Posted

A B.C. Air Ambulance was dispatched to Salmon Arm Sunday, Feb. 13, shortly before 12 p.m., for a pedestrian struck by a train. CP Rail confirmed the incident Sunday afternoon. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Railway confirms person struck by train near Salmon Arm

KIJHL playoffs start Feb. 22. The North Okanagan Knights will not be taking part. (File Photo)
Princeton eliminates North Okanagan Knights from KIJHL playoff race

Cranbrook Bucks defenceman Carsyn Good (left) tries to duck under a check from Vernon’s Matthew Culling during the Bucks’ 3-2 BCHL win over the hometown Vipers Saturday, Feb. 12. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Cranbrook bucks weekend sweep at hands of Vernon Vipers

Former Vernon Vipers goalie Andrew Hammond is now a member of the NHL’s Montreal Canadiens. (Black Press file photo)
Former Vernon Vipers goalie Hammond claimed by Habs