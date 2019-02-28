Air Canada cuts fourth flight from Penticton to Vancouver

Three daytime flights between Penticton and Vancouver will still be offered.

  • Feb. 28, 2019 6:08 p.m.
  • News

Air Canada is dropping it’s spring/summer late night flight from Penticton to Vancouver when the new Q400 aircraft leaves the runway.

Starting May 1, Air Canada will start using the state-of-the-art plane, which offers a 17 per cent increase in seat capacity over the previous model of aircraft used on the route.

Related: Air Canada signs loyalty program partnership deal with American Express

Flights will be available out of Penticton Monday to Friday 9:35 a.m., 12:40 p.m. and 7:35 p.m. The midday flight will not fly Saturday or Sundays.

“The schedule has been developed to maintain all of the connections at the YVR hub,” an email from an Air Canada spokesperson stated.

Air Canada Express flights operated by Jazz Aviation LP are scheduled to provide convenient, point-to-point travel, as well as easy connections to Air Canada’s extensive domestic, US and international network at Vancouver and Calgary.

