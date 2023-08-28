Air quality advisory continues in Okanagan, much of B.C.

Smoke settles over Okanagan Lake Saturday, Aug. 26 with Fintry in the background. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Wildfires continue to cause smoky skies across B.C., including the Okanagan.

An air quality advisory continues for the region, including Kamloops and Kelowna.

Northern B.C. is also impacted in Terrace, Fort St. John and Prince George.

“Smoke levels have started to improve on the Island – this is expected to continue through the day and expand to the Lower Mainland later this evening and into tomorrow,” reads the provincial advisory, issued Monday, Aug. 28.

“Otherwise, many regions on the North Coast and in the Interior continue to be impacted by wildfire smoke.”

Residents are reminded to follow common sense during smoky conditions:

• Stop or reduce your activity level if breathing becomes uncomfortable or you feel unwell.

• Stay cool and drink plenty of fluids.

• If you have asthma or other chronic illness, carry any rescue (fast-acting) medications with you at all times and activate your personal care plan that has been designed with your family physician.

• Make sure that children and others who cannot care for themselves follow the same advice.

Monitor your symptoms:

• People respond differently to smoke. Mild irritation and discomfort are common, and usually disappear when the smoke clears.

• Exposure to wildfire smoke and the virus that causes COVID-19 can both result in respiratory symptoms such as a dry cough, sore throat, or difficulty breathing. Use the BC COVID-19 Self-Assessment Tool to help determine whether you need further assessment or testing for COVID-19.

• If you are unsure whether you need medical care, call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1.

• If you are experiencing difficulty in breathing, chest pain or discomfort, or a severe cough, contact your health care provider, walk-in clinic, or emergency department. If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1.

Tips to reduce your smoke exposure:

• Smoke levels may be lower indoors but will still be elevated, so stay aware of your symptoms even when you are indoors.

• Running a commercially available HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) filter can improve indoor air quality in the room where the device is located.

• If you have a forced air heating/cooling system in your home, it may help to change the filter and set the fan to run continuously.

• Reduce indoor air pollution sources such as smoking, burning incense, and frying foods.

• If travelling in a car with air conditioning, keep the windows up and the ventilation set to recirculate.

• If you are very sensitive to smoke, consider moving to another location with cleaner air, but be aware that conditions can change rapidly.

• Maintaining good overall health is a good way to prevent health effects resulting from short-term exposure to air pollution.

