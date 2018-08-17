Air quality remains at high risk for Okanagan

The whole Okanagan is forecast to be set at a high risk for the remainder of the day

Air quality in the south and central Okanagan remain at a high risk today and moderate for the north due to wildfire smoke in the valley.

According to the air quality health index, the whole Okanagan is forecast to be set at a high risk for the remainder of the day and moderate tonight and tomorrow.

The air quality health index provides hourly air quality readings and related health messages.

Some parts of the province (including Castlegar, Prince George, Quesnel and Williams Lake) are rated at very high risk (10+) on the air health quality index. Some reports on social media are showing photos and video of it looking like it is a night time sky at 9 a.m. in Prince George.

