For the first time in its eight-year history, organizers have had to cancel the Kalamalka Classic Standup Paddleboard Festival this weekend at Kalamalka Lake because of poor air quallity. (File photo)

Air quality sinks Coldstream paddleboard classic

Ninth annual Kalamalka StandUp Paddleboard Classic cancelled due to poor air quality

Organizers were simply left with no other suitable option.

Poor air quality has forced the full cancellation of the annual Kalamalka Classic SUP (StandUp Paddleboard) Festival this weekend at Kal Beach.

“After days of consultation and careful consideration, we have decided to cancel this year’s Kalamalka Classic SUP Festival due to unsafe projected air quality levels for the weekend,” said organizers on the event website.

“The health and safety of our paddlers and volunteers had to be paramount in making this difficult decision. Despite a short reprieve from the smoke this (Thursday) evening, conditions are projected to rise again to unsafe levels of AQHI (Air Quality Health Index) and PM2.5 (Particulate Matter) for the foreseeable future.”

The Classic serves as a year-end gathering for the SUP community and organizers felt trying to force through one or two of the events would just complicate logistics for everyone who was planning to attend or run the event.

“The event is a huge part of the paddling community both locally and provincially so this was the hardest decision we’ve had to make in its nine years.” said Kevin O’Brien, race director. “We wanted to give paddlers as much advance notice as possible by having as much possible forecast knowledge in hand at that time.

“Our sincerest apologies go out to the paddling community, sponsors and our local community who supported this year’s Kal Classic. We would also like to say thank you to the many people who continue to battle the hundreds of wildfires across the province and beyond.”

Organizers say they’re looking forward to hosting the 10th Anniversary Kal Classic in 2019, but are considering alternate date options to celebrate 10 years of SUP with everyone.

Previous story
B.C. mom fights to get back kids abducted to Lebanon by their dad
Next story
Wallet with $3,200 inside found on Keremeos roadway

Just Posted

Air quality sinks Coldstream paddleboard classic

Ninth annual Kalamalka StandUp Paddleboard Classic cancelled due to poor air quality

North Okanagan Santa Toy Run reaches milestone

Santas Anonymous Society’s 30th annual event for underprivileged kids goes Sunday, Sept. 9

Vernon councillor reverses shopping cart ban decision

Brian Quiring originally voted in favour of recommendation; now stands against proposal

Okanagan reaches Level 2 drought rating

The province is encouraging everyone to use water wisely.

Okanagan cities to be stifled with a heavy layer of smoky air

It’s expected to be a really smoky day.

VIDEO: B.C. health officials to host online naloxone training

Fraser Health Authority is hosting an overdose response demonstration on its Facebook page

Air clears in some parts of B.C. while other areas socked in by smoke

Air quaility and fire risks threaten some regions of B.C.

Wallet with $3,200 inside found on Keremeos roadway

A Vancouver Island man driving through the area found a wallet with a lot of money in it

Volunteers collect supplies for evacuees displaced by B.C. wildfires

The Postmen have been delivering donated items to evacuation centres for those hit hardest by fires

Investigators look to identify woman found dead near Boston Bar

A woman was found dead just off Highway 1, 10 kilometres north of Boston Bar Wednesday evening

B.C. mom fights to get back kids abducted to Lebanon by their dad

Shelley Beyak of Abbotsford says she will do all it takes to see her two children back in her arms

Smoke causes visibility issues on Highway 5 & 97 C

Drivers are cautioned that smoke from wildfires is causing issues on the road

Death of woman found after house explosion was a homicide: police

Ontario police found the woman in her backyard after the explosion

5 tourists rescued from flooded home as storm hits Hawaii

Emergency crews rescued five California tourists following Hurricane Lane

Most Read